Louisiana lost another 32 lives to coronavirus overnight, one of them from Acadiana.
The Louisiana Department of Health released at noon Monday an update on the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state. Across Louisiana, 1,328 people have died from the virus since the first death was reported March 14, with 32 new deaths reported Monday in the state, including one in Acadiana, occurring in Iberia Parish.
Statewide, the LDH reported another 595 COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 24,523. For most of the past week, the health department has reported about 400-500 new cases each day, down from 900 and higher reported daily in the the first week of April.
In the seven parishes that comprises LDH's Region 4 -- Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion -- 26 new cases were reported Monday for a total confirmed cases of 1,136.
Here is a breakdown of cases and deaths by parish:
Lafayette: 423 cases, up by 4; 17 deaths
Acadia: 114 cases, up by 4; 7 deaths
Evangeline: 43 cases, up by 0; 0 deaths
Iberia: 194 cases, up by 10; 9 deaths
St. Landry: 136 cases, up to 2; 20 deaths
St. Martin: 193 cases, up by 3; 12 deaths
Vermilion: 33 cases, up by 3; 1 death