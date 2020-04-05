Acadiana health care workers are bracing for chaos in the days and weeks ahead as the number of known coronavirus cases continue to multiply across Louisiana.
They're watching closely as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospital systems in the New Orleans area, forcing health care workers there to ration supplies and even make distressing decisions about patient care to free up ventilators.
Although Acadiana health care workers said that's not happening in their hospitals, they said it's only a matter of time before it's their reality.
They described an eerie atmosphere in their workplaces, which are quieter than usual because of postponed procedures and visitation restrictions.
One nurse said personal protective equipment is being kept under lock and key after employee thefts of masks. A clinician at another hospital said X-rays for broken bones and other injuries are revealing signature signs of COVID-19 in asymptomatic patients. And a hospital maintenance worker reminded everyone that it's not just doctors and nurses who are putting themselves at risk every day.
These are among the health care workers who shared their stories with The Acadiana Advocate on the condition that their names not be published because the hospitals they work in have policies requiring that media inquiries be handled by communications specialists.
A clinician at University Hospital & Clinics told a reporter he believes Acadiana's hospitals are experiencing about a three-week lag behind what hospitals in New Orleans are seeing and a two-week lag behind Baton Rouge.
"Honestly, it's not too bad in Lafayette, right now," he said. "It seems like fewer people are actually coming to the ER right now, which is actually fantastic. Now, Baton Rouge is somewhat of a different story, and New Orleans is a whole different story.
"In Lafayette, I think you'd call this the calm before the storm."
He said about half of the patients he's seen in the Lafayette emergency room in the past week have been for "significant" COVID-19 symptoms.
Perhaps more concerning, he said, were the patients whose lungs showed telltale signs of the coronavirus but otherwise had no symptoms of the virus. Instead, they were at the hospital for treatment of broken bones and other injuries.
"That guy that got ran over by a car? You take the X-ray to see if he's got broken ribs, and it turns out he has coronavirus," the clinician said. "There are a lot of people that come in with symptoms totally unrelated to the disease, and they probably don't even know that they have it."
N95 masks were at one time changed between every patient with symptoms of a highly contagious disease such as COVID-19, but the clinician said they are now being changed about once every five days. He said they are worn beneath surgical masks to prolong their lifespan.
He said masks, gloves, gowns and other personal protective equipment are being used as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, although there is a palpable fear among hospital employees that they will run out of supplies.
"I've never had to go without," the clinician said. "There's definitely a feeling like we might run out of these things soon, but I've never had to go without. And our operating procedures are still exceeding the basic recommendations set out by the CDC, so I feel pretty good about that."
Health care workers at other Acadiana hospitals shared similar stories with the newspaper, saying they are concerned about supplies in the days and weeks ahead.
A nurse at Iberia Medical Center has already reported wearing the same mask for "weeks at a time."
"They're only supposed to be used for one day max," the nurse said. "We are getting scared."
A nurse at Lafayette General Medical Center said each employee has been given an N95 mask and is expected to keep that mask in a locker when it is not being worn.
Even though employees must fill out a form to get a replacement mask, they have not had to go without, she said.
"We're not struggling right now," the LGMC nurse said. "We have everything that we need, but everything everywhere is under lock and key."
The Louisiana Hospital Association confirmed shortages of personal protective equipment in Acadiana and other parts of the state. The agency said in an email to The Acadiana Advocate that hospitals are partnering with businesses and public health officials to secure additional supplies while following CDC guidelines to prolong their use.
The LGMC nurse said hospital employees have been asked about previous training, certifications and job experience in recent weeks to prepare for the possibility of working in areas outside of their current positions.
What she said she is most concerned about, however, are the number of intensive care unit beds and ventilators available at LGMC and other hospitals in Acadiana.
She said she's fearful for the days and weeks ahead, which she worries might include caring for patients from overflowing hospitals in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas.
"There are going to be people that we don't have the medical equipment and supplies for, and they're going to die," the nurse said. "Is it really going to be like a first-come, first-served basis? Or a matter of weeding out and deciding who we need to save these ventilators for?"
Louisiana Department of Health figures from midday Sunday showed that a higher proportion of ICU beds were occupied in the Acadiana area compared with other parts of the state.
There were 125 ICU beds filled Sunday out of 162 total beds in the Department of Health's Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
Acadiana's 77.4% occupancy rate for ICU beds was surpassed Sunday only by the New Orleans area of Region 1, which had an 80% occupancy rate for ICU beds.
Just under half of the ventilators in Acadiana were being used — 96 out of 206 — on Sunday, which is comparable to other regions in the state.
The LGMC nurse said her hospital hasn't yet been overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, but the atmosphere has become grim.
"It's going to sound very weird, but it's kind of like I get 'Hunger Games' vibes all the time," she said, referencing the book and movie franchise about a dystopian future. "You just see all these people in PPE everywhere and the parking towers are like silent, and there's only employees walking in the hospital hallways. It's all very strange. A lot of us are spooked by that."
A maintenance staff member at a Lafayette hospital said he faces the same dangers as doctors, nurses and other medical professionals while making repairs to rooms where COVID-19 patients are staying.
Like other medical professionals, he said he is concerned about bringing home the coronavirus to his loved ones.
"I'm sleeping in a spare bedroom to reduce the chance of passing onto my wife whatever I pick up from work. Getting nightmares," he said. "The public and news media focuses on doctors and nurses. They seem to forget the maintenance, housekeeping, food service, security and all the other support staff that also must provide care to the patients. We feel forgotten and ignored."
A few health care workers in Acadiana have shared their firsthand experiences in hospitals on social media, but most of those posts have quickly disappeared from timelines — likely at the requests of their employers.
These posts have included everything from vivid descriptions of patients' fear as they are treated in isolation from loved ones to staff exhaustion to concerns about hospital conditions to pleas with the public to stay at home.
"My coworkers and I are exhausted, traumatized and scared, but we are a team of rock stars, and we will push through this public health crisis," an ICU nurse at a Lafayette hospital wrote on Facebook last week. "We will fight for our patients every single day no matter the circumstance, but please don't make it harder for us to fight by going places and gathering with other people when it's not essential to do so.
"Stay home, encourage your loved ones to stay home, hold each other accountable, and pray for everyone on the front lines of this pandemic."