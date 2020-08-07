Friday brought more signs that new coronavirus cases in the Acadiana region are plateauing after a period of modest declines.
The rolling weekly case count in Region 4 as of Friday was 1,749, which is about the average reported over the last six days. Sunday and Monday saw week-over-week declines of 40%, but that margin has dwindled to single digits. The weekly case count on Friday marked a 7% decline from July 31.
If the seven-parish region is seeing a plateau, it is an elevated one: the weekly case count on Friday was nearly seven times what it was two months ago, when the region had seen only 266 new cases over the week ending on June 7.
Extraordinary numbers of new tests were reported in Evangeline, St. Landry and Vermilion parishes, and it was unclear if these included any from backlogs.
Region 4 hospitalizations for COVID-19 resumed a downward trend, with 241 reported on Friday. That was 35 fewer inpatients than reported on July 31.
With five more coronavirus fatalities reported Friday, the rolling two-week death toll in Region 4 remained essentially flat for a third straight day. There had been rapid increases between July 22 and Aug. 4.
There have been 90 deaths reported since July 24, up from 71 in the previous two-week period.
Here is a parish-by-parish look at Region 4 coronavirus case and death trends:
|Parish
|7-day cases (change from 7/31)
|14-day deaths (7/31)
|Acadia
|151 (-31%)
|18 (19)
|Evangeline
|115 (+26%)
|2 (1)
|Iberia
|216 (-26%)
|14 (7)
|Lafayette
|581 (-9%)
|18 (22)
|St. Landry
|310 (+1%)
|16 (10)
|St. Martin
|116 (+6%)
|9 (7)
|Vermilion
|260 (+14%)
|12 (6)
|All
|1,749 (-7%)
|90 (71)