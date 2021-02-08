Social service agencies scrambled Monday to find ways to house Acadiana’s homeless — at least for a few days — as a freeze approaches the region. Low temperatures were forecast for the 20s and 30s by the weekend and lasting into next week.

Leigh Rachal, executive director of Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing, which helps meet the needs of homeless people in an eight-parish region, said that agency and its partners were seeking new ways to boost its “Freeze Fund” and find hotel space to accommodate them.

“We are praying and willing away the cold weather,” she said. “Fund raising is not keeping up. And we are going to have to utilize the hotel system again.”

ARCH and others continue to grapple with an especially bad hand dealt to the homeless by COVID-19. The demand for social distancing — keeping people 6 feet or more apart during the pandemic — has caused homeless shelters in the area to close or pare down their services substantially. Rachal said the area is down about 200 available beds since last year.

She said it is virtually impossible for someone rendered homeless recently to find bed space at any shelter in Acadiana. Some homeless people prefer to stay in their cars rather than risk exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Renewed recognition of the homeless problem got a jolt over the weekend when Lafayette police, in response to complaints, sent their mounted unit into fields and wooded areas in North Lafayette, seeking to break up camps and move along homeless people who were staying on private land.

Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the unit’s six riders and other officers uncovered some camps with property that appeared to belong to people staying there. She said officers saw few people in the vicinity of the camps, although one man was arrested for an active criminal warrant on a theft case from the city marshal’s office.

“The goal was to locate and identify homeless encampments,” Dugas said of the weekend search in a Facebook entry posted Monday. “Transit camps can negatively impact the community and the environment. Fires started in these woods could spread to nearby neighborhoods causing severe property damage. Also, inadequate human waste disposal can pose hazard to water supply in nearby communities.”

Dugas said complaints about homeless people have increased during the pandemic. They include panhandling, interrupting traffic, loitering and trespassing. She said a second effort to root out camps may come this week in southern Lafayette.

The Facebook post was met with a torrent of abusive comments aimed at police.

“Can’t find something better to do then to harass mentally ill homeless people?” asked one person.

“Disgusting display of police overreach,” wrote another. “How much crap did your horses leave behind? And why do you hate the poorest of the poor down on their luck so bad they are houseless?”

“This is why everyone hates you. Hope you end up homeless too,” wrote another.

Rachel said the Centers for Disease Control advises that authorities not break up encampments unless there is a “non-congregate shelter available.”

“As a community, we have to have solutions ready,” she said, which is what ARCH was trying to effect with its partners Monday. She said police were doing their job, but there is “no place for people to go.”

She said people could donate to the Freeze Fund at bit.ly/freezefund or at archacadiana.org.