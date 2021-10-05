University of Louisiana at Lafayette officials, eager to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state, have opened a second, on-campus location at Blackham Coliseum, 2330 Johnston St., for administering the Phizer and Moderna shots. Campus officials made the announcement Monday, the day the additional location opened.
Ramesh Kolluru, vice president for research, innovation and economic development at UL Lafayette, said the decision to open a second location followed Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision, announced last week, to extend the Shot for 100 program from college students to the general public. That program was initially designed to entice university students to get vaccinated by rewarding them with $100 gift cards.
To make vaccinations more accessible for its students, UL Lafayette in August opened a center for testing and vaccinations on campus. The current center location is at the old bookstore at 210 E. St. Mary. It is open from 8-6, Monday through Friday.
That site had served the public as well as students, but while it was easily accessible to students, there was limited public parking in the area. It will remain open.
Kolluru, who oversees the Shot for 100 program statewide, said he expects public interest in the vaccinations to increase with the promise of a $100 gift card. He said the scarcity of public parking on campus was the principal driver for opening a second vaccination site.
Kolluru said UL Lafayette and the state Health Department were meeting Monday afternoon. Among discussion topics: Providing booster shots for those who qualify for them. Kolluru said that was likely to happen "sooner rather than later."
To open the second location, additional Louisiana National Guard personnel had to be assigned at Blackham. The Guard has been operating the campus program since August.
Also, Beta Land Services, which has been operating the Shot for 100 program, must increase its personnel on campus to cover the Blackham Coliseum site.
Kolluru said he expects other state campuses around Louisiana will also expand their testing and vaccination sites to accommodate an increase in public participation in the program.
The Blackham site is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9-11:30 a.m. Friday. Visitors to the new site should enter via Cajundome Boulevard, and park in the lot adjacent to the coliseum.
They must enter the building through the front entrance and masks are required.