Planning for operations at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette into 2021 is proving to be a daily task, with lengthy meetings and information and data sharing as top campus officials develop a “nimble” blueprint for meeting the challenges of the global, COVID-19 pandemic.
Jaimie Hebert, provost, academic dean and co-chair of the Ragin’ Cajuns Resiliency Plan’s executive planning committee, said Friday any plan will address multiple missions, chief among them health and safety.
“You can’t compromise on safety,” he said. “You cannot compromise.”
Hebert and Paul Thomas, chief human resources officer, co-chair the executive committee of 10 campus leaders who meet remotely for 90 minutes to two hours every afternoon.
Subcommittees address student life and experiences, faculty and staff support, teaching and research, campus operations, finance and communications.
The committee reviews information, recommendations and best practices from state and federal sources in developing a three-phase UL Lafayette plan. Hebert said the process is “meticulous.”
Phase 1 starts June 8. It will focus on what’s necessary to return to on-campus operations and course delivery for the fall semester. Most classes will be delivered online in the summer, although Hebert said a few — perhaps a dozen graduate courses, more manageable because of smaller enrollments — will meet in person. Phases 2 and 3 come in the fall and then next spring.
Welcoming students back on campus in the fall is a tougher task than summer. Enrollment is expected to be average or greater but spatial needs will be demanding, as UL Lafayette transitions to face-to-face instruction. Hebert said state fire codes suggest 15 square feet for students; COVID-19 social distancing rules mandate almost twice that.
That may require one of many tacks: For example, splitting classes into Tuesday or Thursday attendance with remote learning for those not in the classroom. It could mean holding classes in larger venues — halls or auditoriums or even coliseums. No strategy is excluded, he said.
In addition to classroom space, Hebert said, there is procedure to consider. To maintain the required 6-foot distance the committee is considering class dismissals, hallway traffic and other circumstances that might bring people into closer-than-recommended distances.
“The capacity issue speaks to appropriate safe distance,” Hebert said. “We will lose half the capacity of classrooms. That in and of itself is a major obstacle that every university in America is wrestling with right now. What was once room for a 30-student class now accommodates 15.”
Different classes may require different settings. For example, Hebert said, classroom settings for math class may differ from classroom settings for performance arts. It’s not simply a matter of size.
There are considerations, too, for research.
“We teach a great number of research courses in the summer,” Hebert said. “If we don’t get researchers working in the summer, they may lose a year of work.”
Some researchers do seasonal research; losing the summer may mean losing meaningful opportunities to conduct research on plants or animals. So the university is working with deans and chairs to help some faculty return during the summer.
He said this summer will likely provide some faculty members additional time to hone courses that “flipped” to online midway through the spring semester.
“I don’t think people have a good feel for what a heavy lift that was, which these faculty members did in flipping nearly 2,000 courses from face to face to online during the semester. They did a magnificent job in that transition,” he said.
Despite their best efforts, though, not all students embraced online learning. That’s something that bears consideration as plans for reopening the campus proceed.
Hebert said that the university surveyed students about their online experience in the spring and, in return, got “a mixed bag of responses.”
“We’re dealing not just with students but with human beings,” he said. “That carried a lot of emotional baggage. Some responded well to the changes, some didn’t.
“It’s hard to discuss how effective remote teaching was. Some students absolutely loved it. They felt like they were more engaged. It was miserable for others.”
Statistically, though, Hebert said he was surprised. Reviewing early data, he said there was about a 40 percent reduction in dropped classes in spring 2020 over spring 2019.
“I thought about that long and hard,” he said. At first glance, he said, it suggested faculty members who were “uber engaged” with the students, and vice versa.
Already determined is that dorms will thin out in the fall to better manage social distancing mandates on campus. Hebert said most of the dorms are owned by UL Lafayette, so private partners are less affected. He said there’s enough privately owned rental property in and around Lafayette to accommodate student renters.
But running dorms at less than full capacity will come with a financial cost, he acknowledged, that speaks to the institution’s bottom line.