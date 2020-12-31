New Year’s Eve provided neither holiday nor rest for the homeless in Acadiana, who’ve increased by 82 percent in this region since the pandemic began in March. At last count, some 675 people in the region were counted as homeless.
Leigh Rachal, executive director of Acadiana Regional Commission on Homelessness, said that agency has ramped up its efforts over 2020 to meet the heightened homeless need, which was exacerbated by COVID-19 distancing mandates and joblessness tied to the pandemic. Social distancing meant that the homeless could no longer be housed in places like shelters, which are tight congregate settings. In fact, there is no open shelter space in Acadiana, where ARCH houses homeless people nowadays in available hotel space.
“When you’re just sitting still for an hour outside, you start to realize how impactful the cold really is,” Rachel said in an issued statement, “especially when it is cold, rainy and windy.”
That’s why ARCH established its Freeze Fund, to shelter people who would otherwise be left out in the cold during winter. Since mid-December, she said, more than 300 people, including 50 children, have been aided by the fund. The cost so far: $50,000. Funds are getting slim, Rachal said.
Elsa Dimitriadis, chief impact strategist for ARCH, said the agency defines freezing as 36 degrees or 40 during precipitation. Saturday night temperatures were expected to be around 36.
Homeless people comprise a largely invisible population, she said. The onset of cold weather for the homeless is worsened by the possibility that homeless numbers may grow if the eviction moratorium elapses at the end of January, when the next homeless count will be taken. More money is needed.
Although the danger for the homeless continues, Rachal said that ARCH’s impact has been felt during COVID-19 in 2020: The agency has hired case managers to assist the homeless find housing; it has opened an office and warehouse, ShareHouse, where it collects items like linens and household goods to help the homeless when they find apartments; the agency temporarily sheltered 800 people in local hotels and motels after the pandemic forced shelters to close.
She said her agency is proud of this, too: ARCH's Project Keystone, which focuses on homelessness prevention, has seen nearly 200 households transition to permanent housing in just a few months.
If the public is interested in donating, they can visit bit.ly/freezefund to make a safe donation. Those interested in giving by check, please mail to: ARCH, PO Box 3936, Lafayette, LA 70502. If you would like more information about giving options, please email arch@archacadiana.org.