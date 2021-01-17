LAKE CHARLES – Most of McNeese State University’s 7,000 students will trek back to classes, if not classrooms, this week.
The campus was scheduled to reopen to students Tuesday — about half the campus is repaired from the impacts of hurricanes Laura on Aug. 27 and Delta on Oct. 9 — with many buildings expected to be reopened in the next several days.
Burton Residence Hall has been reopened and students are moving in. Others will follow soon, and apartments will be repaired following that, McNeese spokesperson Candace Townsend said over the weekend.
Many of the academic buildings, which comprise the McNeese core campus, are repaired, and labs will come on line quickly. Some buildings are being cleaned following repairs and will be opened in the next fews days, Townsend said. Part of the preparation for reopening buildings is making sure desks and workstations are spaced for social distancing to offset the pandemic.
“We sent out a message to students Friday. Most classes will be delivered online but we will have some face-to-face classes. More classes will be opening up at the end of the week and during the following week,” she said. Faculty members are setting up labs, especially in the sciences and technology crews are checking for connectivity and working phone lines in some as-yet unopened buildings.
Townsend said this week will focus on “transition,” with the library, computer labs and coffee shop opening Tuesday.
Students were encouraged to park at the on-campus garage because several parking lots, some large, will be closed because of continuing construction. In some cases, building materials have been kept in areas usually used for parking.
Townsend said with the exception of a few retirements, McNeese hasn’t lost many faculty members. Some faculty members will begin the semester teaching online for reasons related to the storm or to avoiding COVID-19.
“We are following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, the federal task force and the governor’s office” regarding COVID-19, Townsend said. “We are allowing employees, faculty and staff, particularly those in high-risk situations, to be flexible. All of our face-to-face classes have online components built in.
“We will have faculty, staff, students who will have to be out because of COVID. We don’t want students penalized if they stay out.”
Townsend said enrollment is trending toward what McNeese showed in spring 2020. She said numbers aren’t in — enrollment continues this week — and some students may wait to enroll when compressed courses are offered later in the semester.
All McNeese sports will be played in the spring, including a McNeese football schedule of seven games, three in Cowboy Stadium. McNeese President Daryl Burckel, a Cowboy football player some 40 years ago, said the games will be played in daylight because stadium lighting remains damaged. He said games will be admission free as a way to bolster community spirit.
Richard Rhoden, director of plant facilities, said he hopes most construction will be complete by May.