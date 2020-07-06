Acadiana's battle with the coronavirus did not ease up over the weekend.
Three of the eight COVID-19 deaths reported Monday by the Louisiana Department of Health were in Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. Two were in Acadia Parish and one in Iberia Parish.
Region 4 also had the most new cases (314) reported Monday out of the nine LDH regions based on the most test results (2,726), a positive rate of 11.5%.
Lafayette Parish had the most new cases in Region 4 at 117 based on 987 new tests, a positive rate of 11.8%. For much of May, the LDH reported new daily cases for Lafayette Parish in the single digits. For the past two weeks, as testing increased so did positive test results, often more than 100 new cases per day.
Hospitals in some parts of Texas are nearing capacity as COVID-19 cases skyrocket. Hospitals in Acadiana appear to be in better shape. According to the LDH's Monday report, 32% of the region's 1,710 hospital beds are available, 23% of the region's 175 ICU beds are open and 68% of the region's 183 ventillators are available.
Statewide, the health department reported 1,101 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday and 38 new hospitalizations.
Since the first case was reported in Louisiana in March there have been 66,327 cases, 43,026 presumed recoveries and 3,188 deaths. Currently, 964 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana and 105 are on ventilators.
In some parts of the country, residents didn't heed officials requests to exercise caution over the July 4th weekend. If Acadiana follows suit, a possible jump in positive cases could show up in about two weeks as it did following the Memorial Day holiday.
After closing most businesses and ordering residents to stay at home in mid-March, Gov. John Bel Edwards on May 15 started allowing more businesses to open. He expanded the reopening June 5, but decided June 22 that the state will remain in Phase 2 for 28 additional days because cases and hospitalizations were rising.
Lafayette General Health announced Monday it is partnering with government leaders in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes to conduct community COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Crescent Safety Services, 8311 U.S. Highway 90 East in Broussard.
The drive-thru testing is available to all Louisiana residents, even those who are not experiencing symptoms. Anyone participating should bring a valid ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs and no one will be turned away if they don't have insurance.