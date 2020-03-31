Walmart will soon require workers to have their temperatures checked before they report for work and take other precautions to prevent spread of the coronavirus, store officials announced Tuesday.
Thermometers will be sent to all stores, Sam’s Club locations and distribution centers nationwide within three weeks, a spokesperson said, and workers will then be required to have their temperatures taken. If a worker’s body temperature is over 100 degrees, that person should stay home.
Workers will also be required to observe social distancing and wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Walmart will also send masks and gloves to all its locations with workers having the option to wear them.
The company has already started closing stores overnight for cleaning and installed sneeze guards at checkouts and pharmacies.