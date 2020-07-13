The leaders of several of Acadiana’s largest healthcare companies have issued a joint statement in support of “common sense safety measures” everyone should take against COVID-19.
The health care leaders implored Acadiana residents to wear masks and wsh their hands in light of a huge surge of positive coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the region.
The Acadiana region on Monday led Louisiana’s nine administrative in new coronavirus cases for the fifth day in a row. The region also recorded its highest seven-day positive test rate for the third day in a row.
Here is their statement in full:
It is clear that our fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Acadiana is not over. That’s why we are lending our combined voices and joining other community leaders in support of common sense safety measures we should all be observing to help protect our families, friends, and neighbors. This includes wearing masks in public, observing social distancing protocols, requent handwashing, and other common sense measures. We must all do our part to protect the health of our community and mitigate the impact of this disease on our state so we can return to work and school as safely as possible.
Acadiana is a truly unique community. In times of disaster and difficulty, we have earned a reputation for stepping forward to provide help and care for others, including our own. Now, we are at a crossroads in our fight against COVID-19, and our actions over the next few days and weeks will determine our level of success in dealing with this pandemic.
It is once again time for us to come together in support of one another – and let our traditional cultural values and best instincts of family, community, empathy, and action guide us as we move into the next phases of this ongoing battle.
The statement was signed by the following:
- William C. “Kip” Schumacher, SCP Health Executive Chairman
- Richard Zuschlag, Acadiana Ambulance CEO/Chairman
- David L. Callecod, Lafayette General Health President/CEO
- W. Bryan Lee, Our Lady of Lourdes President/CEO
- Keith Myers, LHC Group Chairman/CEO