The new coronavirus has reached St. Landry Parish. Emergency preparedness officials along with Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director with the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, announced Thursday that a St. Landry Parish resident has tested positive for Covid-19.
Stefanski said the positive result was not unexpected, and said the individual had been responsible and was being isolated.
The news came a day after two cases were announced in Lafayette Parish.
Louisiana now has 347 diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus, state health officials said Thursday morning.
The state numbers climbed from Wednesday evening, when 280 cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus disease 2019, were reported. The first two cases in Lafayette Parish were confirmed Wednesday night.
The state lab has completed 805 tests, the Louisiana Department of Health said at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Commercial lab tests are not included in the total, but their positive results are counted as cases.