The Lafayette Parish School System is finalizing plans for a distanced end to the school year after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation closing K-12 school buildings through the end of the academic year to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus.

Edwards announced the official closure at a Wednesday press conference after hints earlier in the week. Edwards solidified the move after urging from the Louisiana Board of Secondary and Elementary Education and the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, who sent letters last week calling for the governor to physically close schools for student and staff safety.

“Unfortunately, recently reported data suggests that much of our population in Louisiana is particularly vulnerable and susceptible to this virus — as confirmed cases continue to rise. The CDC factors for long-term facilities closure, based on available science, indicates that the citizens of our state are more at risk if children and staff are introduced into these facilities too soon,” the BESE letter said.

Lafayette Superintendent Irma Trosclair sent a letter to parents Thursday morning addressing the closure and reassuring families the district is considering all avenues, but few details were available about what a distanced school end would look like.

“Our team has been planning for many different scenarios as we began to see the number of coronavirus cases rise in our region. With this announcement of school closures, many details still need to be finalized before we can share information with families, such as continuing to enhance opportunities for optional learning and how to finalize the school year,” the superintendent wrote.

District spokesperson Allison Dickerson said administrators are looking to the Louisiana Department of Education for clarity on what elements of the response, like grade remediation, grade level advancement and completion of the academic year, will be mandated by the state and which will be left to the district’s discretion. The conversations are active; LPSS administrators had at least one call with the state Thursday morning.

Sorting that out must come before any plans are announced, she said.

LPSS initially opted not to continue formal distance learning because of disparities in internet and technology access that could set children without home access behind and widen performance gaps. Instead, the district provided supplemental learning materials through teachers and launched an eLearn program with weekly lessons tailored to each grade level.

Trosclair said in her letter the district is preparing printed materials for students without internet and computer access. Dickerson said the materials will be variations on the supplemental materials posted online and will not be mandatory coursework.

It’s possible printed course materials could factor into the district’s plan for completing the school year, she said.

High school seniors are picking up graduation supplies at their schools this week, even as the district determines if all students will be able to graduate and in what form the ceremonies will be held.

Dickerson said seniors are a top focus for the district. With year-end testing not occurring, the district is working with teachers and counselors to establish a plan for evaluating each senior to determine if they’ve met graduation requirements. Discussions are also ongoing about what remediation opportunities are possible and what the remediation would look like.

The spokesperson said more information about seniors and evaluating each student’s path to graduation will be available next week. The district is currently on its scheduled spring break and administrators committed to respecting the vacation time for teachers and staff. Though teachers are working from home, they are still working, Dickerson said.

Graduation ceremonies remain set for May 22 and May 23 on the district calendar but are subject to change, especially now that the calendar is under review following the governor’s order, Dickerson said.

“We have stated before we will celebrate our seniors. We don’t know in what form or fashion that will look like, but we will honor them,” she said.