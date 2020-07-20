The D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation of Acadiana will host a blood drive Tuesday at LARC's Acadian Village, and all donors will conduct a free COVID-19 antibody test.
The drive will take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Stutes building. Appointments and masks are required to take part in the blood drive.
“Donating blood is one of the easiest ways to give back to your community. If you’ve never donated blood before, we encourage you to try! It takes about an hour—from the time you arrive to the time you leave—to complete a whole blood donation. The actual donation time is only about 10 minutes,” said Donielle Watkins, Executive Director for the D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation of Acadiana in a press release. “The blood drive is incorporated into our Camp Unique activities, which is a week-long day camp for children/adults with special needs. This year, our camp has gone virtual, but we want to help Vitalant replenish its blood supply.”
Donors are encouraged to eat a healthy meal two ho ahead of their scheduled donation time and drink 8 to 16 ounces of a non-alcoholic beverage (water or sports drinks) one hour before.