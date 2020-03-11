The spring season of Downtown Alive will kick off Friday as planned with extra sanitation measures in an attempt to protect attendees from the novel coronavirus that has spread across Louisiana this week.
Two hand-washing stations will be available at Parc Sans Souci during the event, and hand sanitizer will also be offered at the bar and the new kiosks that are replacing ticket booths at the outdoor concert series.
"We want people to feel comfortable when they're mingling with other people," said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Lafayette. "We're obviously speaking to different groups and keeping a close eye on what's happening across the state and the country, but at this point we've not been given any indication of the need to cancel."
Coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, is a serious topic for event planners, but Begnaud said she and her staff are trying to incorporate some fun into the precautions they're taking.
An example: They're encouraging people to sing their favorite zydeco song while washing their hands.
Still, safety is a primary concern right now. Begnaud said Wednesday there have been calls every day this week to discuss the rapidly changing situation as more cases are confirmed in Louisiana.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening. At that point, 13 cases had been confirmed across the state, with the virus affecting Iberia Parish in addition to Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Lafourche and Caddo parishes.
"It's definitely on our minds," Begnaud said. "It's definitely a serious thing. If someone doesn't feel safe coming to Downtown Alive, they shouldn't go."
Beginning Friday, Downtown Alive will use digital wristbands instead of paper tickets at the outdoor concert series.
Attendees can use cash or cards to load money onto a radio-frequency identification wristband, which can then be used to purchase drinks or merchandise.
The digital payment system, called Filo, will be similar to the one used in recent years at Festival International de Louisiane.
In fact, the Festival International team is actually who developed Filo. They're hoping to earn incremental revenue for the nonprofit festival by allowing others to use the system that would otherwise go unused outside of the five-day event in April.
"When we implemented this, it solved so many of our issues," said Scott Feehan, executive director of Festival International. "It was always cost-prohibitive for smaller events to do it until now."
Feehan and Begnaud said people should expect shorter lines for the wristbands than they usually see at the ticket booths during Downtown Alive.
The system works similar to a gift card, and attendees can even register their wristbands to add money through an app instead of waiting in line at a self-serve or manned kiosk.
People will be able to use the wristbands every week during Downtown Alive and again during Festival International.
Any unused funds after Festival International would be automatically refunded to customers, minus a $5 service fee. It's not so different from having leftover drink tickets after Downtown Alive.
Begnaud is hoping to see an increase in sales due to the convenience that comes with the wristband system.
About 20% of Downtown Lafayette's operating budget comes from Lafayette's free outdoor concert series, which happens Friday evenings in the spring and fall.
Sponsorships bring in some of that money, but a large portion of that comes from alcohol and merchandise sales during the event.
"You hope that sponsorships and on-site beverage sales help to cover the expenses," Begnaud said. "Some weeks they do, and some weeks they don't. There's no exact science to it, and we've already made some investments we can't recoup."
The spring season of Downtown Alive kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with High Performance + Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers at Parc Sans Souci.