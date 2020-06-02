Louisiana saw an uptick Tuesday in deaths attributed by state health officials to the coronavirus.
Thirty-four new deaths were reported statewide Tuesday by state health officials, including one each in Lafayette and Acadia parishes. Only four new deaths were reported in Louisiana Monday.
Across the state, 2,724 people have died from COVID-19, including 170 in the seven Acadiana parishes that comprise the Louisiana Department of Health's Region 4: Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion.
Seventy percent of the Region 4 deaths were white residents, 30% were black residents.
Fewer COVID-19 test results were reported Tuesday for Region 4 -- 341 -- than were reported Monday in Lafayette Parish alone at 533. As a result the number of new confirmed cases dropped Tuesday to 24 in Acadiana, compared with 148 reported Monday.
Cases and deaths in Region 4 parishes as of Tuesday include:
Lafayette: 803 cases, up 10; 27 deaths, up 1
Iberia: 411 cases, up 1; 38 deaths, no change
St. Martin: 300 cases, no change; 23 deaths, no change
Acadia: 428 cases, up 6; 24 deaths, up 1
St. Landry: 266 cases, up 3; 54 deaths no change
Evangeline: 80 cases, up 2; 1 death, no change
Vermilion: 57 cases, up 2; 3 deaths, no change