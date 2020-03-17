The public will be allowed to attend the Lafayette City and Parish Council meetings today, with new procedures in place to screen for the coronavirus.
On Monday, Mayor-President Josh Guillory said it was not likely the meetings would be held and, if they were, citizens would not be allowed to attend.
By Tuesday morning, the decision was made to conduct the meetings with citizens present. Attempts to set up a call-in option for residents to comment on agenda items during the meetings, as required by Louisiana's Open Meetings Law, were not successful, Council Clerk Veronica Williams said Tuesday in an email.
Seating in the council auditorium will be limited to allow attendees to spread out and observe the social distancing guideline of 3-6 feet between individuals in an effort to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
The first meeting, the Parish Council, begins at 5 p.m. Anyone attending is advised to use the entrance facing University Avenue, not the main entrance facing St. Landry Street.
The public should arrive about 30 minutes early to be screened by health officials for symptoms of the coronavirus. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher or with symptoms will not be allowed in the meeting room.
Citizens may view the meetings live via Acadiana Open Channel or online at https://www.ustream.tv/channel/lafayette-consolidated-government-council-meeting.
Several items have been removed from the meeting agendas, including an appeal of a planning commission decision regarding property involved in the construction of popular discount grocer Aldi. That appeal will be addressed at a later City Council meeting.
The Parish Council is expected to authorize the transfer of $500,000 from the Combined Public Health Fund to the Public Health Unit Maintenance Fund to cover costs associated with responding to the coronavirus outbreak.