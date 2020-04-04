With in-person sale options limited, farmers and other local producers are relying on online promotion, drive-by pickups and word-of-mouth more than ever to keep their goods moving during the coronavirus pandemic.
When Jonathan Olivier leased a plot of land near Arnaudville to begin Le Potager d’Acadiana last summer, he expected there’d be struggles starting out. The freelance journalist spent two years interning on farms across North America to prepare for the launch of his business, but he knew owning a farm would be an entirely different experience.
A global pandemic and the loss of farmers market sales didn’t factor into his plan.
“In January, I was finally feeling like things were going well for me. I was doing nice at the farmers market, my stock was producing well and then this happened. I never in my wildest dreams could’ve imagined we’d be facing something like this,” Olivier said.
The first-year farmer said he’s making things work. So far, business has been up from pre-coronavirus sales.
Before the virus shutdown, Olivier had established an email subscriber list where he offered boxes of curated produce for weekly pickup. The number of subscribers has grown as more people begin searching for local food and happy customers share his business through word-of-mouth.
In recent weeks the number of buyers has roughly doubled, from five to 10 customers a week to 20 customers. Olivier said he’s begun offering pickup two days a week for convenience and to support more buyers.
“[The email list has] helped tremendously. I think without it I would be behind and trying to find people to sell produce to. I think without it I would be really stressed about how to sell things in the coming weeks and the coming months. Thankfully, I haven’t skipped a beat and it’s enabled me to grow it more,” Olivier said.
Jennie Lallande at Gonsoulin Land and Cattle Company in New Iberia said they’ve experienced similar good fortune so far. Lallande credited the stable business to their storefront at the cattle ranch’s front entrance and an established online presence that allowed them to capitalize on first-time customers searching for local meat and produce.
In the last six to eight months, the business focused on revamping its website to make it more user friendly and to streamline orders on the back end. Lallande said they never expected that investment would become as important as it is now.
When Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order went into place, Lallande said they did about two months’ worth of business in one week. She credits the rush on product to people’s concerns over visiting grocery stores, the desire for less-handled products and anxiety over the stability of food supply lines.
“We had people leaving with trunk loads of product,” she said.
“I’m incredibly grateful. I was very concerned in those first days about how we were going to make payroll, pay the light bill and meet other needs. That surge in the first week really was a great relief because it could have gone totally the opposite direction. If we weren’t a grocery store, classified as essential services, it could’ve been something very different for us,” she said.
As the weeks drag on, both producers said they’re assessing problems and are aware that sales could easily take a turn for the worse.
Olivier noted that while successful, the sale of his produce boxes isn’t guaranteed. Unlike other similar services, his boxes aren’t paid for in advance and he recognizes sales could cut off at any time. He said he’s trying to develop an alternate plan if that were to happen. Olivier said if it comes down to it, he’ll eat the produce to prevent a total loss.
Another unexpected issue he’s facing is a lack of available seeds. Though Olivier purchased a starter bunch early at the outset of the pandemic, he needs more to complete his spring planting of tomatoes, zucchini, squash and similar produce. His primary supplier is not accepting orders and the roughly five other suppliers he’s contacted are sold out or have extended shipping delays.
Olivier said he’s concerned he’ll have a gap in production that’ll hurt the business.
Lallande said at Gonsoulin they’re also concerned about their supply chain. They rely on the Eunice Superette, a state-inspected facility, to butcher, process and package their meats for retail sale. It’s a short chain, but it can still be disrupted, she said.
Both said the routine of farm life has helped keep anxiety around the situation in check. Pandemic or not, Olivier said his mornings start early and are filled with preparing beds, planting, harvesting, pulling weeds, adjusting water and organic fertilizer levels, and feeding his chickens and rabbits.
Lallande said the Gonsoulin ranch is in calving season and the team is busy welcoming new calves into the herd each day. There’s also regular maintenance — there’s always a tractor, water line or length of fence that needs repair, she said.
“Sometimes if I don’t think about it, I can forget this is happening. I’m in my quiet corner of the country pulling weeds. It’s incredibly cathartic,” Olivier said.
“Even if the world is falling to pieces, we still have to have animals for next month, six months from now and then a year from now,” Lallande said. “It’s comforting knowing that things will get back to normal. You just have to keep working. There’s a lot of faith that goes into that.”
When things get back to normal, both farmers said they look forward to returning to the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market, where they regularly sell goods on Saturdays.
Lallande said Saturdays are her favorite day of the week and she misses the kinship she’s built with customers. It’s special to know how people like their meat, the special meals they’ve shared using Gonsoulin meat and what recipes they’ve tried that were a success. The regular market attendees are like family, she said.
Olivier said the market is especially important to his business’s mission of promoting the use of French in the public sphere. While he can still post in French on his farm’s Instagram, it’s not the same as bantering and sharing the language with customers on Saturday mornings and helping keep the language’s local relevance alive, he said.
“It’s so much more for me than vegetables and an exchange of money. I see farming as an act of community service. It’s not a lucrative profession, it won’t get you rich, but it’s incredibly important for one’s community,” Olivier said.
Mark Hernandez, director of the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market, said closing the market was a difficult decision but the sacrifice will be worthwhile if they can contribute to a quicker pandemic recovery. The market has continued to promote its vendors on its social media platforms and the market operators are stepping in to connect vendors with customers where possible, he said.
As the crisis drags on, Hernandez said his team is exploring possibilities for a revamped market experience. Options could include curated produce boxes with goods from various market vendors, a drive thru market experience or spacing food vendors 10-feet apart and limiting the number of customers allowed into the area at one time. Nothing’s been decided yet, he said.
Hernandez said most of the market’s 85 vendors he’s spoken with are maintaining solid business, but there’s always concern the situation will become more dire. The market director said he’s worried that small family operations will be forced out of the field if income drops below a manageable level and they won’t be able to reopen once the pandemic ends.
Zack McMath with the Acadiana Food Hub said the pandemic has underscored the fragility of the local food network and the need for more opportunities for farmers to connect with customers. Unfortunately, outside farmers markets, there aren’t many venues providing that connection, he said.
McMath’s Food Hub spearheaded a virtual grocery store with funding from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana that allowed customers to shop for bundles of locally grown produce on the delivery app Waitr. The program gave customers easy access to local farmers outside farmers market hours and provided growers another avenue to move their produce.
But the virtual grocery store didn’t take off, he said. Farmers and customers never fully bought in, and changes in Waitr’s cost to sellers made continuing the endeavor impossible, McMath said.
The project closed out in January.
McMath said he’s concerned about the toll the coronavirus pandemic will have on farmers who are averse to social media and online marketing. He said while working with the Food Hub he encountered farmers who were skeptical about online promotion and now those producers need online avenues to connect with customers more than ever.
“If you’re starting [social media] now, you’re too late. We were doing social media classes for farmers at the Food Hub, and the ones who are more successful with it are the ones that did it at the start. By the time farmers do it now it probably won’t even matter, because they’re going to lose weeks of work,” McMath said.