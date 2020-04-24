Three golf courses operated by Lafayette Consolidated Government are open for business Saturday, a week after Mayor-President Josh Guillory allowed the reopening of businesses not specifically shut down by the governor in mid-March.
At least two other Acadiana area parishes are expected to reopen businesses Saturday, following in Lafayette's footsteps.
At a press conference Friday, Guillory announced golfers can hit the greens again starting Saturday at Jay and Lionel Hebert Municipal Golf Course, the Wetlands Golf Course and Les Vieux Chenes Golf Course, all operated by city-parish government and shut down in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The golf courses will be operated using safety precautions, such as limiting access to the club shop, limiting golf cart usage, not renting golf clubs and eliminating seating inside and outside the golf shop.
Lafayette Parish appears to have reached a plateau in its coronavirus crisis. Each day for the past week, new cases of COVID-19 have been under 10 and no new deaths attributed to the virus have been reported in seven consecutive days in Lafayette Parish.
While Gov. John Bel Edwards hasn't lifted his executive orders limiting the operation of some businesses and activities, Guillory led the way in attempts to kick-start a local economy crushed by the one-two punch of coronavirus closings and historically low oil prices.
Guillory allowed businesses not prohibited by the governor but not deemed essential, to open under certain social distancing and safety protocols.
Iberia and St. Mary parish leaders announced they are allowing those middle-ground businesses to reopen as well, provided they implement social distancing and safety protocols.
Edwards is expected on Monday to announce guidelines to begin reopening businesses across the state.
Additional announcements also can be expected from LCG, Guillory said, as parish officials, in consultation with public health experts, finalize best practices to get all city-parish departments and operations restarted.
Lafayette officials, he said, are in communication with their legislative delegation and the governor's office to share input regarding the timing and process for reopening businesses that remain closed. The final group of businesses not allowed to open include gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters, bars, restaurant dining rooms, hair and nail salons and massage parlors.
"We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our people as we work to determine the order and timing of our next steps," Guillory said.
Guillory and the mayors of other Lafayette Parish municipalities on Thursday wrote to Edwards asking that he allow local governments flexibility in deciding when to reopen businesses. Guillory said Friday he has not received a reply from the governor's office.
St. Landry Parish recorded another three deaths Friday from coronavirus, bringing it to 34, double the number of deaths in the more heavily populated Lafayette Parish.
For the first time, the Louisiana Department of Health on Friday reported 14,927 people in Louisiana are "presumed recovered" from the virus as of Wednesday. They did not provide a breakdown by region or parish.
Generally, the news from the state health department's Friday report on COVID-19 was positive. The seven-parish Acadiana region 4 defined by the Louisiana Department of Health as Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, experienced an additional 33 confirmed cases and an additional five deaths. Three of the deaths were in St. Landry Parish, one each were in Iberia and St. Martin parishes.
At least 25 of the 34 dead in St. Landry Parish were nursing home residents, Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional director with the state health department said Tuesday.
Statewide, the health department reported Friday an additional 61 deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a total of 1,601 people who have died since the first death was reported March 14. The department also reported 59 presumed cases of the virus. Statewide, another 401 confirmed cases of the virus were reported, bringing the total to 26,140.
Totals for the seven LDH region 4 parishes include:
Lafayette: 440 cases, up one; 17 deaths, no change
Iberia: 231 cases, up three; 13 deaths, up one
St. Martin: 218 cases, up eight; 14 deaths, up one
St. Landry: 157 cases, up three; 34 deaths, up three
Acadia: 129 cases, up 12; seven deaths, no change
Evangeline: 44 cases, no change; no deaths
Vermilion: 33 cases, up six; one death