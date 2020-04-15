The novel coronavirus is spreading through Louisiana's nursing homes, with a huge increase in cases and deaths reported Wednesday.
Compared to Monday's report from the Louisiana Department of Health, 93 additional nursing homes have cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday. The 124 nursing homes have 1,320 cases of the virus, up by 763 cases Monday, a jump of 137%.
COVID-19 has claimed 275 nursing home residents in Louisiana as of Wednesday, an increase of 145 from Monday's report, a jump of 111%.
The state health department stopped releasing the names of nursing homes where two or more cases are confirmed. Dr. Tina Stefanski, LDH regional medical director for Acadiana, also has refused to release information about nursing homes.
At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Jamie Angelle, communications officer with Lafayette Consolidated Government, said Stefanski told him there are COVID-19 cases in some Lafayette Parish nursing homes, but no major outbreaks or clusters, a cluster being two or more cases.
Dr. Eric Melancon, coroner for St. Mary Parish, said all but two nursing homes in that parish have reported cases of COVID-19. St. Mary Parish is in the health department's Region 3.
One nursing home in Franklin, Melancon said, has had at least 23 residents and six employees test positive for COVID-19. At least three of the nursing home's residents, all with underlying medical problems, died, he said.
Meanwhile, Louisiana had another jump in deaths from coronavirus with 90 new deaths reported Wednesday, including 37 in Jefferson Parish and four in Acadiana.
The Louisiana Department of Health in its noon coronavirus update Wednesday reported 433 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 90 additional deaths, bringing the total to 21,951 cases statewide along with 1,103 deaths. The number of deaths reported Wednesday was down from Tuesday's 129 deaths, the highest single-day death toll in the state since the first death was reported March 14.
The seven Acadiana parishes that make up the health department's Region 4 — Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes — had an additional 32 people test positive for COVID-19 and four additional deaths, including two in Iberia Parish and one each in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes.
St. Landry Parish, which reached 16 deaths Tuesday did not have any additional fatalities due to the virus reported Wednesday. With the additional Lafayette Parish death reported Wednesday, both parishes have lost 16 people to the virus.