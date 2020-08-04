Nearly three quarters of the backlogged coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana on Tuesday came from the Acadiana region, which added 1,660 cases across seven parishes. That is an astronomical one-day addition, but only 398 are considered new, according to the Region 4 health department office.
Across the state, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,614 more coronavirus cases, 27 more deaths and nine fewer hospitalizations.
There were 55,947 more test results reported statewide Tuesday.
Nearly half of the newly reported cases are attributed to a testing backlog, the agency said.
More than half of the newly reported tests Tuesday came from Region 4, which covers Acadiana. The region reported 29,531 tests, which made up 56.63% of the statewide total. The next highest region for reported tests was Region 1 with 6,507 more tests.
In Acadiana, the non-backlogged daily total was still somewhat high compared with other recent daily tallies, but the region’s case count over seven days continued to drop compared with one week ago. There were 1,840 new cases recorded since July 28, marking a 26% decline in a week-over-week comparison.
Test volumes have also been declining, but at a slower rate than new cases. It was not clear how many of the newly reported tests were part of the backlog.
The number of COVID-19 inpatients in Region 4 dipped to 244, marking a net decrease of 41 since July 28. It was the first time since hospitalizations started rising again in June that the number of inpatients decreased in consecutive seven-day periods. The hospitalization rate remained very high by historical standards, however, with more than six times as many inpatients on Tuesday as there were on June 4.
The number of coronavirus deaths over 14 days continued to notch up, with 97 since July 21. That is a 98% increase over the previous two-week period.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday that Louisiana is seeing encouraging trends after a worrying spike over the past two months, but not encouraging enough to loosen restrictions like a ban on in-person consumption at bars and limits on indoor dining. He extended those restrictions for at least another three weeks.
Here's a parish-by-parish look at coronavirus case counts and deaths over the last seven days:
|Parish
|7-day cases (change from 7-28)
|14-day deaths (7-21)
|Acadia
|196 (-37%)
|26 (10)
|Evangeline
|106 (-20%)
|0 (1)
|Iberia
|254 (-30%)
|13 (6)
|Lafayette
|604 (-26%)
|28 (13)
|St. Landry
|310 (-28%)
|12 (9)
|St. Martin
|106 (-32%)
|11 (4)
|Vermilion
|264 (-6%)
|7 (6)
|All
|1,840 (-26%)
|97 (49)