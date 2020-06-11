In a letter to krewe members, the Mystick Krewe of Louisiana announced Thursday that Mardi Gras festivities in Washington, D.C. would not take place in 2021.

"Typically, we would be preparing to send out Krewe member packets for the upcoming 2021 ball," the letter reads. "Sadly, this year's ball will not occur."

The annual Washington Mardi Gras, which runs over a weekend in Carnival season, features Louisiana food and music and an opportunity to rub elbows with the state's congressional delegation, among other movers and shakers.

More than 2,000 people from Louisiana make the trek up for the annual event, which has become one of the latest coronavirus casualties.

"Senior Lieutenants spent countless hours searching for a path forward," the letter reads. "However, the health restrictions due to COVID-19 are too much for an event of our magnitude. Washington Mardi Gras is a tremendous event that takes every bit of a year to plan, build and execute.

"Forgoing our annual tradition is not a small decision. Washington Mardi Gras has been skipped only a handful of times in our 76-year history. World War II, The Korean War and Hurricane Katrina are rare examples.

"We are all disappointed to make this announcement, but rest assured, our attention is now on making the 2022 ball one of the best ever!"