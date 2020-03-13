The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will switch to remote learning beginning Wednesday to limit public health risk due to the coronavirus.

Classes will be canceled Monday and Tuesday to ease into the new system, but all employees including teaching assistants and student workers should report to work as normal, per a university statement. During the closure residence halls, dining, student health services and the Edith Garland Dupré Library will remain open.

More information about residence hall openings, dining, health services and remote course delivery during the prolonged change will be forthcoming, the statement said. UL did not specify how long remote courses will last.

The move falls in line with the decisions of other University of Louisiana System schools and other colleges around the state. Louisiana Tech University, Northwestern State University and Grambling State University also announced the transition to online learning Friday, among others. Louisiana State University announced the transition Thursday.

Students, faculty and other members of the campus community can stay up to date by monitoring their university email account, UL’s official social media accounts and https://louisiana.edu/covid19-updates.

