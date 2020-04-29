Area Catholics will attend public Masses in masks and in churches with diminished seating capacity, the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette’s bishop said Wednesday. But not until health officials and civic leaders give the "all clear."
Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel said the church is watching Gov. John Bel Edward’s new May 15 target date for relaxing some social distancing standards in Louisiana. Deshotel said should that happen — it would require a “consistent downward trend” in COVID-19 cases, according to medical experts — the diocese will begin public Masses again within limits.
“I know it has been difficult for all of you to be without public celebration of the Eucharist,” Deshotel said in an issued statement. “It has been necessary to halt the rapid spread of the virus that has brought so much suffering.
“All of the priests who serve in our parishes have been working hard to provide the spiritual nourishment that you desire while at the same time ensuring the safety of all, through live-streamed Masses and Rosaries and drive-through confessions, and we are grateful for their dedication.”
The bishop said the dispensation from Catholics’ obligation to attend Sunday Mass would be extended to all until public Masses resume. It would continue further for people 65 and older or for those “vulnerable” because of medical conditions.
He said after public Masses resume he would permit attendance at a weekday Mass in lieu of the Sunday Mass obligation to lessen the size of Sunday Mass crowds, which was a suggestion made by an appointed diocesan task force.
Deshotel said Catholics will resume Mass attendance through a “gradual” process, once civic and health officials said it's OK.
“At the direction of health officials, 25% of the occupancy rate, or the maximum seating capacity of your parish church, will be allowed in the church,” he said. “This means that when that number has been reached others will be invited to come to another Mass.”
Inside the public Masses, he said, parishioners would be spaced 6 feet apart and in every other pew. They will also be asked to space 6 feet apart in the line for Holy Communion.
“All will be encouraged to wear face masks and sanitize their hands before and after Mass,” he said. “Until the danger has passed, I am directing that if you receive Holy Communion, you receive it in the hand as a precaution.”
Deshotel also said the churches will be sanitized after each Mass and missalettes and hymnals will be removed from pews to avoid contamination.
“I wish to reemphasize that these plans will be implemented if the civil and medical professionals determine it is safe to do so,” he said. “With these safety precautions, we hope to protect the health of all and be able to once again unite in the celebration of the mysteries of our faith.”
Masses were halted in mid-March when the state imposed social distancing mandates that included limited crowds to no more than 10 people, making public Masses as well as weddings and funerals impractical and unsafe. The mandates were made to limit the risk from the coronavirus, now a pandemic.