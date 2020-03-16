The following are some of the closures announced in Lafayette and Acadiana communities as a result of the coronavirus.
The closures are a precautionary measure to slow the potential spread of the virus, which has not been detected anywhere in Acadiana at this time.
- Lafayette public library buildings are closed. Call ahead to reserve books and audiovisual materials that can be picked up via drive-thru windows at the main library downtown and north, south, east and west regional libraries. Online materials also are available. Visit http://lafayettepubliclibrary.org/
- The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is closed to the public, but is still offering services on a limited basis. Adoptions will take place by appointment only. Those interested in adopting from the shelter are encouraged to view the available animals online at www.lafayettela.gov/lascc and to call 291-5644.
- The Lafayette Science Museum is closed until further notice.
- Lafayette City Hall is closed to the public.
- Lafayette Utilities System Customer Service locations at 1875 W. Pinhook Road and 2701 Moss St. are not open to walk-in customers. The Moss Street location will still have its drive-thru available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Payments may also be made by mail, online at www.lus.org or by telephone at 291-8280. Both locations also have a drop-box for check or money order payments.
- All Lafayette Parish School System locations are closed to the public, including the Central Office, Vermilion Conference Center and N.P. Moss Annex. Drive-up services will be available for those with urgent needs.
- Scott City Hall is closed to the public until further notice. Transactions will be handled during normal working hours through the drive-thru window. Call 233-1130 for any questions or concerns.
- Activities in the city of Scott canceled during March include French Table, Friday Night Jam, volunteer fire department's Casino Night and the March 28 Easter egg hunt. A decision will be made on or after April 1 regarding the Scott Boudin Festival.
- All city of St. Martinville public buildings are closed. Business transactions will be handled via a drive-thru window at city hall. City Court is canceled for the month of March. The public is not allowed to attend the City Council meeting today, but residents may submit questions and comments in writing at the city hall drive-thru window by 4:30 p.m. today. The meeting will be live streamed on the city's and police department's Facebook pages.