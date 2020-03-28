An argument over due process flared this week among criminal lawyers in the 16th Judicial District Court, which, like every other state court, is responding to emergency mandates related to the coronavirus crisis.
Among them are orders from the Louisiana Supreme Court and Gov. John Bel Edwards suspending criminal trials, along with legal deadlines that protect defendants’ rights. To apply these orders, judges in the 16th JDC followed with their own decree, which says emergency trial delays constitute “just cause” to continue holding uncharged inmates beyond deadlines for initiating prosecution.
Although Edwards’ order on March 17 suspended all legal deadlines in the criminal code until April 13, it did not explicitly highlight the section stirring controversy in the 16th JDC, which covers the parishes of St. Martin, Iberia and St. Mary. That’s Section 701, which sets a series of deadlines for filing charges against incarcerated defendants — 45 days after arrest for misdemeanors, 60 days for felonies and 120 days for felonies that carry life sentences or the death penalty.
In typical circumstances, the expiration of those deadlines entitles defendants to hearings, during which prosecutors must show “just cause” for their delays. Failure to do so results in automatic release.
Edwards’ order suspending the deadlines alarmed civil rights advocates, who said it is a recipe for unlawful detention.
“This suspension of law will likely cause people who are arrested and held in jail to be lost in the system for weeks or months as the crisis unfolds, without criminal charges and without counsel to represent them,” Alanah Hebert, executive director of ACLU of Louisiana, wrote in a letter to Edwards.
District Attorney Bo Duhe added his own interpretation of Edwards' order in a March 24 letter to the 16th JDC judges: Edwards’ blanket extension of deadlines specifically applied to Section 701, he wrote.
Duhe’s letter rankled the Public Defender’s Office, where the concerns are twofold. Like the ACLU, local public defenders are concerned about unlawful detention. At the same time, they are pushing to release as many of their clients as possible to reduce their risk of exposure to the coronavirus, as jails are considered especially vulnerable to outbreaks.
Public Defender Maggie LeBlanc argued in a letter to judges, sent the day after Duhe’s, that continuances of trials, hearings and court appearances do not prevent the District Attorney’s Office from filing charges, since the district’s clerks of courts offices remain open.
“I know of no delay created by the Order to the operations of the District Attorney’s Office with respect to instituting prosecution in matters where defendants are confined to imprisonment,” LeBlanc wrote.
The judges are expected to consider the dueling letters in an 8 a.m. meeting Monday . The meeting is not subject to open meetings laws, according to court administration. Judge Suzanne de Mahy said in an email that they “will address any issues presented since our last meeting,” which are being held on weekly basis during the coronavirus crisis. The judges typically meet every other month, she said.
Presently in limbo are 701 hearings that have already been scheduled, including those for two defendants represented by Michael Daspit, a contract attorney for the Public Defender’s Office.
Daspit said the hearings are currently set for the same day of the judges’ meeting.
“I’m told they were set for Monday,” Daspit said. “Whether or not they will be granted or continued upon the showing of cause, we will find out on Monday.”
Conflicting opinions
Duhe, in an interview, said he shares the public defender’s concern over coronavirus exposure in crowded jails. He noted that his assistants have agreed to bond reduction hearings while also scouring inmate rosters to identify those who are suitable for release because they don’t pose a threat to public safety.
But suspending prosecution deadlines is necessary, he said, because the crisis impairs the timely filing of charges. Witnesses and victims may be quarantined or otherwise unavailable for interviews, while crime labs and investigative agencies are short-staffed, Duhe said.
“That’s what this suspension of time is all about,” Duhe said. “You’ve got to give everybody a break, and time to deal with the other issues.”
Duhe added that suspending Section 701 deadlines do not jeopardize defendants’ constitutional rights, which he said remain intact because arraignments, bond hearings and the 72-hour initial appearances before judges are proceeding as normally scheduled — albeit via video teleconference in some cases.
That’s not a universally held legal opinion, however. Katie Schwartzmann, legal director for the ACLU of Louisiana, said that jailing people indefinitely violates the 14th Amendment right to due process.
“This attempt to hold people without charging them with a crime is unconscionable amid the current pandemic, given the risks of keeping people in confined, squalid spaces and the well-documented lack of even basic medical care in these facilities,” Schwartzmann said in a statement.
While Section 701 provides for automatic release when district attorneys cannot show just cause for holding past the deadline, Duhe suggested defense lawyers can achieve the same result through bond hearings.
“I don’t understand what the issue is. If the end goal is to get them out of jail, they have many vehicles to try to bring that in front of a judge, not just 701s,” Duhe said.
Amanda Cannon, a 16th JDC public defense lawyer, flipped that argument on its head: if prosecutors are willing to entertain emergency bond reductions, she said, there is no reason to suspend Section 701 deadlines. What's more, Cannon said, prosecutors opposed bond reductions for nine of Cannon’s clients that Judge de Mahy considered this month. All nine were nonviolent offenders, Cannon said, and they included people at increased risk of a severe or life-threatening case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“They didn’t care if my clients were older with health conditions,” Cannon said. “They didn’t seem to care at all about any risk posed to any of my clients.”
The judge agreed to bond reductions for all nine, who are held at Iberia Parish Correctional Center, but most still can’t afford to pay the new amounts, Cannon said. Only three have been released.
Cannon said the judges’ positions on Section 701 hearings, as well as the larger question of emergency inmate releases, have been inconsistent. Judge de Mahy, for example, ruled on the recent bond reductions in an expedited hearing, Cannon said, but others are “conducting business as usual.”
“They all have different positions,” Cannon said. “Some of them just do not care.”