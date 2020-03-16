Drive-thru screening for the coronavirus is supposed to begin Wednesday in Lafayette, although Lafayette city-parish officials were short on details during a news conference Monday afternoon.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory said the medical community is scheduled to offer drive-up screening at the Cajundome, with a second possible site in the Broussard area if it's needed. He did not know the time screening will begin.
"Everybody can go to the Cajundome as of Wednesday to start the screening," he said.
Residents are encouraged to contact a call center that will be available to help the screening process, but that telephone number was not available Monday.
As of Monday evening, there were 134 cases of coronavirus in Louisiana and three deaths in Orleans Parish. Most of the cases are in and around Orleans Parish.
No cases have been reported in Acadiana, although Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director with the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, said Sunday she expects to see a positive case in Acadiana this week.
About 100 people in Acadiana have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, Jamie Angelle, communications director with Lafayette Consolidated Government, said Monday. Most of those results should be released in the next day or two, he said.
"There's a high, high probability COVID-19 is in Lafayette Parish," Guillory said as he announced additional precautionary measures. "My duty is to protect my people, our people."
As of Monday evening, Guillory implemented a curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily for minors, defined as those 17 and younger. If a minor works, exceptions will be considered on a case by case basis. If a minor violates the curfew, the parent must appear in court with the child, Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan said.
Also on Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the closure of bars, movie theaters, casinos and fitness centers. Restaurant dining rooms are closed, but they may offer drive-thru, carryout or delivery service.
"Lafayette has a great chance to get ahead of this and we are ahead of this," Morgan said.
The police department, Morgan said, is contacting bar owners to cooperate with the closures. If they fail to cooperate, their local permits may be withdrawn, he said.
Citizens who want to help others in the community affected by business and school closings are asked not to drop off food and other items to their local charity or church. Instead, they're asked to make monetary contributions to or volunteer with Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, a collaboration of nonprofit groups such as United Way of Acadiana, churches and food banks, whose members are discussing the most efficient ways to support the community in this crisis.
Resources are available by dialing 211, or texting LACOVID to 898-211 or visiting the 211 website at www.LA211Help.org. Acadiana VOAD may be reached at info@acadianavoad.com.
In the coming days, VOAD will offer a comprehensive list of nonprofit organizations raising funds and various volunteer opportunities open to the public, if applicable, according to Carlee Alm-LaBar, president and CEO of United Way of Acadiana.
Tuesday's Lafayette City and Parish Council meetings may be canceled, Guillory said Monday. If they are held, the public will not be allowed to attend but will be able to watch the meetings live streamed on the LCG website, lafayettela.org or on Acadiana Open Channel. Arrangements will be made so citizens can call in comments, he said.
If the meetings happen, an appeal of a February City Planning Commission decision regarding property for construction of popular discount grocer Aldi will be deferred to a later date, Councilwoman Liz Hebert said in a news release.
The Parish Council also is expected to transfer $500,000 from the Combined Public Health Fund to the Public Health Unit Maintenance Fund to cover costs associated with responding to the coronavirus outbreak.