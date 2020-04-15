OPELOUSAS — Church-affiliated schools in Acadiana, now certain Gov. John Bel Edwards is ordering public schools closed for the rest of 2019-20, can start discerning what that means for the learning institutions they operate.
Educators mark a full month since Edwards initially closed schools to encourage social distancing, an effort meant to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus and a pandemic. This week, he extended the shutdown until the end of the school year.
But many educators at church-affiliated schools say they’ve kept their students caught up with the lessons through remote learning. It hasn’t always been easy.
Marty Heintz, principal at Opelousas Catholic School, said Wednesday that most of the 572 students at her K-12 school had computers, although Internet access isn’t always readily available in the largely rural parish. But she said the school has loaned computers to some students and has made other efforts to make sure students can participate in lessons.
“All juniors and seniors have a Chromebook,” she said, and older students have experience with Google Classroom, a free web service.
“We already had been doing quite a bit of digital. Some students take online dual enrollment through the universities, so they were familiar with that,” she said. The biggest change was using Zoom.
But Heintz said it’s a myth that it’s easier to teach online. She said teachers have had to do additional planning for that.
“It’s a combination of all sorts of things we’ve used,” she said. “Nothing has been accomplished without a bump or a glitch. I can’t say enough about our teachers.”
Blue Rolfes, spokeswoman for the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette, said administrators would discuss plans for the rest of 2020-21 on Thursday through a series of Zoom meetings.
But she said discussions involving Anna Larriviere, superintendent, and administrators at the 30 Catholic schools in the diocese suggest that the schools are “doing well” in transitioning to remote learning.
“Angela Trahan, our curriculum specialist, has been working with principals and teachers to do curriculum plans for distance learning,” Rolfes said. “So one silver lining in all this is we’ve figured out how to do that.”
Episcopal School of Acadiana spokeswoman Angie Broussard said students and teachers have been using the school’s distance-learning program, ESA Beyond the Oaks. She said in an issued statement that connections include face-to-face meetings, shared documents and slideshows.
There are also video chapel presentations, advisory and club virtual meetings to keep students connected.
“Twelve years ago, ESA began implementing online components to our classes in order to prepare our students for what they would see in college,” Headmaster Dr. Paul Baker said. “When Gov. Edwards closed K-12 schools across the state, we had been directly preparing for this eventuality for over two weeks. Yet in reality, we had been preparing for this for the past 12 years, and ESA rolled out a pretty robust online academy.”
Over the past dozen years, ESA has used a “bring-your-own-device” program for grades 6-12 and has used a Chromebook program in grades 3-5. Broussard said teachers and students use Google Tools for Education and myESA, a portal for students, teachers, and parents through the school’s website, esacadiana.com. All of these tools have been adapted for learning at a distance, the school said.
Susan Emerson, principal at First Baptist Christian School in Lafayette, said the school sent its 300 students home with books and materials the first day that school closings were announced.
“We were thinking a month, maybe, then come back to wrap up the year,” she said. “We immediately started distance learning using Google Classroom and Zoom.”
She said the school has worked hard to make sure students were communicating with teachers, reaching out to them by email, text, phone calls or “basically any way we can to stay in touch with them.”
“I was afraid to let them go home and sit on the couch,” she said.
She said students began to realize that distance learning counts when they started to see grades recorded online. She said teachers have been creative, using different methods to deliver lessons.
She said monitoring student progress will be important as the next school year starts.
Things like math are so incremental,” she said. “We’re going to know better when we start back in the classroom just what they did get and didn’t. Teachers are assessing with quizzes, and even having little ones read to them.”