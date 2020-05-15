Louisiana’s initial reopening guidelines will be harder on some businesses than others. For a local kickboxing gym, a few manageable adjustments are all that’s needed to get up and running.
Tim Metcalf, franchisee for the ilovekickboxing gym on Bertrand Drive, reopened the facility Friday after two months of closure forced by the coronavirus pandemic. Though Metcalf can’t operate as he normally would, he said the 25% capacity rule will be no problem. In fact, his plans will limit the number of people in the gym to half that amount.
For Metcalf’s gym, 25% occupancy means 28 people, he said. But classes for now will be limited to 12 people with two instructors. Classes will occur one at a time, and members must reserve space in advance. The schedule of eight classes per day will allow for time in between each one to sterilize the premises.
In normal times, the classes would stagger with no reservations necessary, resulting in 40 to 50 people on site at any time.
Metcalf, who also owns Deano’s Pizza across the street, said he understands how the occupancy limits are difficult for restaurants.
“That 25% number is horrible for us,” Metcalf said, referring to his restaurant. “But in this case it doesn’t affect us whatsoever.”
A few other changes are in place as well. Group discussions about health and fitness that typically follow classes will be offered online only. Portions of classes that involve members partnering with one another will be shelved, so that people physically interact only with kickboxing bags.
While the changes limit the number of people inside, they don’t affect the business model of a monthly subscription business. The current monthly fee is two-thirds the normal rate, and Metcalf said the reduction will remain in place through the end of the month. He said he is gratified that most of the gym’s members — about 140 out of 200 — stuck around with the reduced price during the closure.
“Our members stuck with us. We went to virtual workouts,” Metcalf said. “Until we make them whole, we will continue that low price.”
Metcalf, who said he also managed to avoid layoffs and furloughs for eight instructors, said the business is still merely “treading water,” even if it’s naturally suited to weather the coronavirus crisis.
But he said he is hopeful for increased business as people start to value physical fitness in a way they may not have previously.
“This isn’t about losing 20 pounds or your high school reunion,” Metcalf said. “You have to maintain a certain level of fitness and health if you want to live these days.”