Acadiana store shelves have been depleted of face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant and other supplies as fears grow in Louisiana about the spread of the coronavirus.
Medical supply companies, big box stores and grocery stores have struggled to keep up with the demand. Even home improvement stores and hardware stores have been selling out of some items.
"Most people probably don't think of us first," said Jason Randall, a manager for Stine Home & Yard in Broussard. "But the customers who shop here know we have this stuff."
Stine has seen a growing demand for hand sanitizer, face masks, bleach, disinfectant and latex gloves for about a month.
The store was sold out of hand sanitizer and the most popular face mask on Thursday morning, but the manager expected to receive more stock within a few days.
"It's been constant," Randall said. "We're having customers coming in every day wanting masks and Purell, and I can say our team has been really good about ordering and restocking that stuff. It's been easy for us to get our hands on it. Now, how long it'll be before we can't get our hands on it so quickly? I don't know."
Randall said some customers have ordered dozens of packs of face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer, which he believes are being resold online due to high demand globally for the products. Others, such as business owners, he said, have been ordering extra supplies for fear they won't be able to purchase them in the coming weeks.
He said he often asks customers what they're using the face masks for since the people purchasing them aren't wearing them into the store.
"Some people say, 'I'm just getting them for when I need them,'" Randall said. "One woman said, 'It's for my husband who travels by plane for work, so I want to be sure he's got face masks to travel.' People are doing anything they can to protect themselves from this virus."
The Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization recommend people only wear face masks if they show symptoms of the coronavirus, not to protect themselves from the virus.
The organizations have said there are concerns about global supplies of equipment, such as face masks that are used to protect health workers from infection. Stockpiles of those supplies were becoming depleted with producers reporting four- to six-month waits for new supplies.
The WHO on March 3 called on industry and governments to increase manufacturing by 40% to meet rising global demand for personal protective equipment. The disruption to the global supply — caused by "rising demand, panic buying, hoarding and misuse" — is putting lives at risk, the organization said.
"Further delays in the restart of production could begin to result in out-of-stocks at U.S. shelves as early as mid-April," Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a recent report on supply chain disruption caused by the virus.
Carmichael's, a south Louisiana medical equipment supplier with locations in Lafayette, Crowley and Lake Charles posted on Feb. 26 the following message on its Facebook page: "Due to nationwide demand, Carmichael's is currently unable to supply face mask and respirators as they are on manufacturer back order. We have orders into our suppliers and will notify our customers of their availability, in our locations, when we receive them. Thanks for your patience."
On Feb. 27, the Federal Drug Administration issued its first alert regarding a drug shortage related to the virus. The shortage was caused by an issue with manufacturing of an active pharmaceutical ingredient used in the drug.
Personal protective equipment isn't the only thing that's been in high demand at Acadiana stores in the past week. Even bottled water and rice have been selling in bulk at Acadiana stores such as Costco and Sam's Club faster than employees can restock them.
"We continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus situation globally and are closely following official recommendations while working with our suppliers to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions," Sam's Club said in an emailed statement. "Providing customers with the products they want, and need remains our focus."
Like other stores in Acadiana, Stine has been selling out of hand sanitizer and face masks as shipments arrive, sometimes before they can make it to the store shelves.
"If nothing else, we have plenty of latex gloves in different colors," Randall said. "We have plenty, and we have them in some pretty colors."