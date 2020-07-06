Concerns over an employee testing positive for coronavirus has prompted the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles to close several locations, including Lafayette.
The Lafayette office on Interstate 49 is one of four OMV locations closed beginning Monday, according to a statement from Commissioner Karen St. Germain.
During the closure, online OMV services will remain available to the public. Citizens may also take advantage of available Public Tag Agent locations.
In addition to previously closed offices, OMV locations in Alexandria, Lafayette, Monroe, and Shreveport will remain closed to the public upon the positive testing of an OMV employee. The OMV employee who tested positive served in an administrative role at several locations and did not have interactions with the public.
Customers are urged to continue utilizing the OMV website at www.expresslane.org for available online services such as driver license renewals, identification card renewals, official driving records, and duplicate registrations.
Customers are also encouraged to check their driver license status by visiting www.expresslane.org regarding flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags prior to obtaining any OMV services.
The following OMV offices are closed until further notice:
Alexandria
Arcadia
Bogalusa
Clinton
Crowley
Dequincy
Harvey
Houma
Jonesboro
Lafayette
Lake Charles
Monroe
Oakdale
Shreveport
Tallulah