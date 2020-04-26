After receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis Easter Sunday, Woodvale Elementary Principal Monique Vidos typed up a brief note at the end of her weekly newsletter to parents.

“On another note, unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19," the note read. "I have been home and resting as I try to get well."

Vidos said she wanted to use the diagnosis as a teaching moment. While unlikely she would have spread the disease to others in the Woodvale community, Vidos said she felt obligated to share so families without personal experience with the virus could put a face to the pandemic.

“For others to hear that someone they know got it, it might bring more awareness to them about precautions to keep themselves healthy and not catch the disease,” Vidos said. “When they go out, to wear the masks and the gloves they need, to keep social distancing. To be a little more aware that it is a real illness and it can affect anyone, possibly.”

Vidos, 56, began to feel sick in early April but initially assumed her coughing was allergy related. Then the cough persisted and deepened. On April 9, she woke up with chest tightness. She went to her doctor’s office for testing and three days later she got the phone call: COVID-19 positive.

Vidos described her case as mild. She had a persistent cough that lasted day and night, fatigue, headaches that began when she woke up and loss of appetite. She spent most of her time sleeping or on the sofa with her iPad checking the news, work emails and messages from family and friends, she said. The fatigue made it difficult to complete standard tasks.

“It was all my energy to load the dishwasher,” she said.

Two of her adult daughters helped care for her. Vidos said she worked to remain separated from them. They washed their hands frequently after touching common surfaces and everything was disinfected often.

Vidos said she was thankful to recover at home. During the illness she offered prayers for those more severely ill because she recognized her good fortune, she said.

She is unclear how she contracted the virus. She went grocery shopping a couple days after Gov. John Bel Edwards first closed K-12 schools in mid-March, but other than that trip, she only left the house to work alone at Woodvale. No one in her family, church or school circles have had the virus that she knows of, she said.

“To this day I still haven’t heard of anybody else that I truly know that has contracted it,” Vidos said.

School board member Hannah Smith Mason, whose children attend Woodvale, noted how Vidos’ diagnosis news arriving within days of the governor's decision to keep schools closed through the end of the academic year. That knowledge gave her further confidence they were making the correct decision to keep schools closed, she said.

Mason said when she first read the newsletter, she did a double take before processing Vidos’ news. She knows others who have contracted the virus but knows that’s not the case for all families. It came as a surprise to many parents she spoke with, she said.

The school board member said it was “very brave and big of (Vidos)” to use her personal experience as a lesson for students and families.

“Can you imagine if we hadn’t taken the precautions or had already gone back and here’s Ms. Vidos who has it and our whole school could’ve gotten it?" Mason said. "The repercussions of that could’ve been catastrophic. Because it’s not just our kids – it’s our kids’ parents, their grandparents. Lafayette is a community that’s full of multi-generational families that are all very much in touch with each other and take care of one another."

When Woodvale assistant principal Ann-Marie Tassin heard the news from Vidos, she was concerned about the virus from the beginning — worried about the virus entering the school, spreading through students and staff members’ families and endangering the medically vulnerable, including special education students.

“If something would’ve happened to one of those children because we didn’t call off school a week earlier … your mind can go down a rabbit hole of all the things that could’ve happened,” she said.

After the announcement, Tassin knew she wanted to do something to help connect the school community and offer well wishes to Vidos and other Woodvale community members who may be dealing with the virus.

Tassin sent emails in small groups to teacher teams in each grade level and staff, trying to keep the plan under wraps to avoid tipping off Vidos. It was difficult with staff dispersed, but Tassin made a 12-minute video with staff singing songs, reading poetry and holding get well signs.

She slipped the video into the April 19 weekly newsletter Vidos sent to Woodvale families.

“She’s just so important to all of us, and I know I would want someone to do something for me,” Tassin said.

The video, coupled with cards from students and emails from families and staff, made her smile, Vidos said. It’s been difficult being separated from her network of extended family during the pandemic and knowing her Woodvale family was thinking of her “meant a lot,” Vidos said.

“I was very touched to know they were behind me,” she said. “It warmed my heart that (Tassin) took the time to put all this together and that the teachers and staff took their time to share those clips and photos with their well wishes.”