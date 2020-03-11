Nine members of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette community have been advised to monitor their own health over the next two weeks, following reports that a person at a conference they attended may be affected by COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
Campus spokesman Eric Maron said the nine attended the National Institute of Computer-Assisted Reporting Conference in New Orleans. The affected attendee was not connected to the UL-Lafayette group.
None of the nine are showing symptoms, none is considered high risk, Maron said. But the campus has advised them to follow Louisiana Office of Public Health guidelines and to seek medical attention and self-quarantine if they show symptoms.
UL Lafayette's sister UL System campus in New Orleans is largely shutting down in favor of online classes Monday.
System spokeswoman Cami Geisman in Baton Rouge said Wednesday that UNO made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Thus far, the New Orleans area has been hardest hit by coronavirus in Louisiana, with six presumptive cases and no confirmed cases Wednesday. Five of the cases are in Orleans Parish, the other in neighboring Jefferson Parish.
Geisman said system President and CEO Jim Henderson would not make decisions about closing any of the nine individual campuses within the system, but the system office has provided them with a “shell of a plan” for addressing a pandemic.
UNO has opted for online classes starting Monday, at least for now, while other campuses “will have to make their own decisions,” Geisman said. The campuses remain in contact through the system office, she said, adding that it is unlikely that any campus would wholly close because each must address the needs of students — international students, especially — who have nowhere else to go other than on campus.
“UL Lafayette continues to monitor the evolving COVID-19, or coronavirus, situation,” the Lafayette university said on its website. Its most recent post said the university was restricting travel for faculty, students and staff to countries that have Levels 2 and 3 status.