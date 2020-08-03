The Acadiana region on Monday continued to see a steady decline in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, as fatalities again increased.
While the seven-day case and hospitalization totals on Monday pointed to clear progress, they remained extremely high compared with late spring. The rolling weekly caseload on Monday was nearly seven times what it was on June 3, and the number of inpatients was more than double the peak of the spring outbreak.
The ground left to make up underscores the massive scale of the summer outbreak in the seven Acadiana parishes that comprise Region 4, which has recorded more new cases since July 4 than any of the state's other eight administrative regions. On a per capita basis during that time, Region 4 is second only to neighboring Region 5, which borders Texas.
Allen Parish and Acadia Parish, which share a border but are in separate regions, are first and second in the per capita caseload since July 4.
Acadia Parish has seen a disproportional number of coronavirus deaths as well. There had been 26 deaths in Acadia Parish over two weeks as of Monday – just two fewer than in Lafayette Parish, where the population is nearly four times as large.
The number of deaths continued rising throughout Region 4, which has a population of a little more than 600,000. With nine recorded on Monday, there had been 92 coronavirus deaths over the past two weeks. That was an 88% increase over the two-week total on July 20.
Still, from the standpoint of reducing spread, rolling week-over-week data comparisons in Region 4 have been consistently encouraging in recent days, with steady case declines since July 27.
With 1,629 new cases recorded over the past seven days, the rolling weekly caseload in Region 4 was the lowest it has been in a month. Testing volumes are also slowing down, but not as quickly as new cases: the weekly case total on Monday was 40% lower than on July 27; the test volume was 25% lower.
New cases as a percentage of tests reported over seven days ticked below 10% — barely — for the first time since July 1.
With 256 COVID-19 inpatients across the region as of Monday, the number of hospitalizations had decreased by 39 since July 27. Hospitalizations increased by 21 in the previous seven-day period, and by 22 the week before that.
Here is a parish-by-parish look at Region 4 coronavirus numbers over the last week:
|Parish
|7-day cases (change from 7/27)
|7-day cases/tests % (7/27)
|14-day deaths (7/20)
|Acadia
|188 (-49%)
|12.5% (15.2%)
|26 (11)
|Evangeline
|91 (-38%)
|13.4% (13.1%)
|0 (1)
|Iberia
|190 (-51%)
|11.9% (14.9%)
|11 (9)
|Lafayette
|535 (-40%)
|7.2% (10.5%)
|28 (11)
|St. Landry
|299 (-25%)
|11.1% (11.2%)
|10 (8)
|St. Martin
|90 (-49%)
|9.4% (13.3%)
|12 (3)
|Vermilion
|236 (-29%)
|14.9% (12.9%)
|5 (6)
|All
|1,629 (-40%)
|9.9% (12.2%)
|92 (49)