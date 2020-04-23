The federal sentencing hearing for Holden Matthews, the confessed arsonist who burned down three historically black St. Landry churches in March and April 2019, has been delayed to July 30.

The hearing date was originally set for May 22 but was pushed back to July 30 at 10 a.m. before Judge Robert R. Summerhays. The decision to delay was issued by Summerhays on April 16.

Other U.S. District Court of the Western District of Louisiana proceedings have been continued to later dates because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In various orders, Chief Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. delayed all civil and criminal jury trials through July 1 and authorized most other business, including sentencing hearings, to move to video teleconferencing or phone conferencing if the business cannot be delayed or if all parties are willing to forego an in-person proceeding.

In February, Matthews pleaded guilty to four of his six federal charges and all six of his state charges. In exchange for his plea change, federal prosecutors agreed to drop the two remaining charges against Matthews. Prosecutors intend for his federal sentence to run concurrent to any state sentence Matthews receives, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker said in February.

In federal court, Matthews pleaded guilty to three counts of intentional damage to religious property, a hate crime under the 1996 Church Arson Prevention Act, and one count of using fire to commit a felony. In state court, Matthews pleaded guilty to three state hate crime charges, two counts of simple arson of a religious building and a count of aggravated arson of a religious building.

Matthews’ state sentencing date remains May 26, according to the St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Matthews' 10-day arson spree destroyed St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas. Matthews, the 22-year-old son of a St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy, was arrested after physical evidence, video surveillance and social media posts linked him to the crimes.

In his federal plea agreement, Matthews said he committed the crimes “to raise his profile as a black metal musician” and emulate bass player Varg Vikernes, of the band Mayhem, and other Norwegian black metal artists accused of a string of church fires in the 1990s.

At the February hearing, Summerhays said Matthews acknowledged in his plea agreement that he received a positive reaction from the Facebook posts and messages he shared with other black metal enthusiasts about the church fires and was “further emboldened” to continue his arson spree.