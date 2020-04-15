The coronavirus is spreading through Louisiana's nursing homes at a rapid pace, with an additional 763 cases and 145 deaths reported since Monday.
"This is a terrible virus," Dr. Eric Melancon, St. Mary Parish coroner, said Tuesday. "It can be a very virulent disease in certain patients."
The elderly and those with other medical conditions are especially vulnerable, making nursing homes ripe for spread of COVID-19 once the virus gets in, Melancon said.
As of Wednesday, coronavirus was present in 124 of the state's 436 nursing homes, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Just two days earlier, COVID-19 was only present in 93 Louisiana nursing homes, a two-day jump of 33%.
The virus also spread within those nursing homes at breakneck speed, rising from 557 cases Monday to 1,320 Wednesday, a 137% increase in two days.
The death toll in Louisiana's nursing homes is grim and getting worse. On Wednesday, 275 fatalities were reported by the state health department in nursing homes, up from 130 Monday, a 111% rise in two days.
Nursing home deaths make up 25% of the 1,103 lives claimed by COVID-19 in Louisiana, where the first fatality was reported March 14.
The Louisiana Department of Health on April 1 stopped releasing the names of nursing homes where two or more residents tested positive for COVID-19, so it's unclear how many residents of nursing homes in Acadiana are among those battling the virus or have succumbed to the virus.
Dr. Tina Stefanski, LDH regional medical director for Acadiana, has declined to report details of coronavirus cases in Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. Stefanski did not return a call for comment on this story.
Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer with Lafayette Consolidated Government, said Tuesday Stefanski advised him there are confirmed coronavirus cases among Lafayette Parish nursing homes, but no major outbreaks or clusters of two or more cases.
Unknown to the public is how many nursing homes in other six parishes in Region 4 have residents who are battling coronavirus or who have died from it.
Melancon said Tuesday all but two nursing homes in that parish had reported cases of COVID-19. St. Mary Parish is in the health department's Region 3.
One nursing home in Franklin, Melancon said, has had at least 23 residents and six employees test positive for COVID-19. At least three of the nursing home's residents, all with underlying medical problems, died, he said.
Meanwhile, Louisiana had another jump in deaths from coronavirus with 90 new deaths reported Wednesday, including 37 in Jefferson Parish and four in Acadiana.
The Louisiana Department of Health in its noon coronavirus update Wednesday reported 433 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 90 additional deaths, bringing the total to 21,951 cases statewide along with 1,103 deaths. The number of deaths reported Wednesday was down from Tuesday's 129 deaths, the highest single-day death toll in the state since the first death was reported March 14.
The seven Acadiana parishes in Region 4 had an additional 32 people test positive for COVID-19 and four additional deaths, including two in Iberia Parish and one each in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes.
St. Landry Parish, which reached 16 deaths Tuesday did not have any additional fatalities due to the virus reported Wednesday. With the additional Lafayette Parish death reported Wednesday, both parishes have lost 16 people to the virus.