State health officials reported 37 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Acadiana region Sunday.
There are now 2,088 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Louisiana Department of Health’s seven-parish Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. A total of 155 people in the region have died from complications of COVID-19.
Due to server issues, the state's most recent update was not inclusive of total commercial lab data, according to the Louisiana Department of Health's website.
Cases and deaths reported in Acadiana Sunday include:
- Lafayette Parish: 659 cases, no change; 23 deaths, no change
- Iberia Parish: 388 cases, no change; 36 deaths, no change
- St. Martin Parish: 288 cases, no change; 22 deaths, no change
- Acadia Parish: 291 cases, up one; 18 deaths, up one
- St. Landry Parish: 247 cases, no change; 52 deaths, no change
- Evangeline Parish: 165 cases, up 36; 1 death, no change
- Vermilion Parish: 50 cases, no change; 3 deaths, no change
The Department of Health reported an additional 129 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 7 more deaths across Louisiana in Sunday's noon update. That brings the cumulative total known cases in Louisiana to 37,169 and cumulative death toll to 2,567.
As of May 16, a total of 26,249 people in Louisiana are presumed to have recovered from the virus.