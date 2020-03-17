St. Landry Parish declared a state of emergency this week amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, primarily as a precautionary measure, officials say.
There were no confirmed cases of the illness in the parish as of Tuesday morning, but Parish President Bill Fontenot signed the declaration to allow agencies to prepare for any eventuality and to quickly deploy additional resources if and when they are needed. The number of cases statewide rose to almost 200 on Wednesday afternoon.
He said there was no cause for panic, that the declaration should provide reassurance that “the parish government is open and working for you” and that “your safety is on all of our minds.” That theme was reinforced by a panel of health, government, law enforcement, volunteer, and business leaders who have been working together for several days to provide a coordinated and effective response to the spread of the illness.
The parish declaration mirrors those issued by state and federal authorities.