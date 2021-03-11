The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s leadership expects robust enrollment for the fall semester: Applications are brisk, students are touring campus, anticipation for the fall is high.

The good news will be certain if COVID-19 recedes and area high school graduates — those who graduated in 2020 but were reluctant to enroll during the pandemic and those who will graduate this May — all head to campus after more than a year of extraordinary challenges to their high school education.

But will those high school students, most of whom have experienced a host of new course delivery and instructional changes over the past year, be ready for college work? Did some or many high school graduates develop academic deficiencies this year that will affect their college education? And will UL Lafayette and other universities need to make adjustments to serve academic deficiencies developed over the past 12 months of education flux?

“We’ve heard some concerns about preparedness of students coming out of high school,” said Jim Henderson, president and CEO of the University of Louisiana System, of which UL Lafayette is one of nine member institutions.

“But I’m optimistic about this. One thing we have learned is about the ability of education entities to adapt to meet the needs of students. There have been some inequities in access to broadband and digital learning. There have been some real challenges there.

“Sometimes we have to adapt our approaches. But we need to deliver a college degree that’s the same that everyone traditionally accepts.”

Nathan Roberts, dean of UL Lafayette’s College of Education, says this year’s high school graduates have encountered more problems than lack of broadband. Many high school students have become disconnected from their schools and teachers. Some couldn’t adjust to online courses or Zoom classes. Some felt isolated and depressed apart from teachers, mentors and friends at school.

Others had teachers who couldn’t adjust to teaching courses on Zoom or through other delivery methods. Roberts said high school students have “seen the gamut” for quality of instruction.

“Lots of students did well if their course instructors put the time and effort into it,” Roberts said. “But if the instructor didn’t work with you, you got shorted this year.

“Some people did phenomenally well. In some cases, the kids feel like they are teaching themselves.”

Roberts said there have been discussions around the UL Lafayette campus and in the School of Education about what might help students who have struggled to master their course objectives this year. He said one discussion — just a conversation starter — involved two-week “camps” during the summer for intensive review of necessary math and language skills, although there is no funding for that right now.

Another discussion involved matching accomplished upperclassmen at the College of Education with entering freshmen, providing a mentor program to guide new students. Student mentors, he said, can answer new students’ questions and concerns, academic or otherwise on campus.

Henderson said it might take a variety of strategies to get high school seniors “caught up” as they enter college. That might mean summer intervention or “a modification of the syllabus in the fall.” It might require testing to see where they are in their progress.

“The faculties are creative; the leadership is creative. We’re not going to allow the effects of the pandemic to shortchange the students,” he said.

Tommy Byler, superintendent of schools in Vermilion Parish, said some students in that “A” rated public school system benefited this year from dual enrollment in college courses or by taking Advance Placement courses. Those require rigorous effort and should prepare high school seniors for college work.

Other students, he said, have struggled because of lack of internet access — not every student has devices in the home to access internet — or no broadband. Others struggled because of an inability to adjust to working independently.

“It’s not easy for a senior to say, ‘I’m just going to wake up do this on my own,” he said.

He said some of this year’s seniors are struggling because they missed the last quarter of their junior year. Freshman and sophomore courses, he said, are typically “guided” while junior and senior courses involve more independent work necessary for preparing college-bound students.

“The junior year curriculum develops writing skills and preparation for college,” he said. “It’s different; it’s a make-or-break mentality where students have to ask themselves, ‘Do I have the perseverance to be successful in college?’ Students missed that in March, April and May last year.”

Byler, former principal at North Vermilion High School, said the system typically holds its students to high standards and presses for student accountability. Students have been taught all year, in one form or fashion. This year’s seniors will meet a high standard, he said, despite demands to adjust to the pandemic’s realities.

“We’re not expecting a huge drop-off,” he said of student achievement.

Chase Gaspard, a senior at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy High School in Lafayette, said he’s been meeting his requirements by taking online courses this year: English 4, statistics, environmental science and social studies. He said initially, students were excited when schools sent them home last March.

“Most classes, it was all right,” he said of online learning. But he found that studying math online didn’t suit him as well as taking math in the classroom, and he said oftentimes if he has math questions, there’s no one to help him.

The initial excitement of being out of the formal classroom wore off within a few months.

Gaspard said he’s not planning on college in the fall. Instead, he said, he may enlist in military service and study a trade, such as electrical work.

But, he added, as an online student working from home, he hasn’t had sessions with guidance counselors about career choices, either.

“I’m still uncertain,” he said.

So will this year’s high school students be ready for college come August? Mark Rabalais, chief academic officer for Lafayette Public School System, said there may be as many answers as there are categories of students. Some Lafayette students have been engaged in classrooms all year, with teachers working hard and students tending to their studies every day. He feels the most confidence in their preparation.

Others started in virtual learning, then returned to in-person classes. They learned new skills, especially in programming and software, and developed new ways to handle schooling. The extra hurdles, he said, provided their own learning curves on top of academics.

Other students, he said, never found the right fit for themselves outside of in-person studies. Those students sometimes became truancy problems, which created “a whole other mountain to climb” for the students and the schools that would educate them.

Like Byler, Rabalais said that interrupted junior year in class may have been costly academically and in planning for college and focusing on their futures. It caused them to “re-set” when they returned to school last fall.

Will they be ready come August?

“I hope so,” he said. “I really do. It depends on the student. We try not to take any kid’s circumstance for granted. All of them had trials and tribulations for this process. We’re trying to help them as much as we can.”

He said students were especially excited to return to in-person classes, not only for the academic routine but for the social dynamics.

“We were blended for face-to-face learning,” he said. “This is what normalcy used to be.”

Roberts said most faculty members will know within weeks whether the freshman class is up to par or if first-year students will need additional help and guidance. By December, they may know with more certainty if students had specific academic deficiencies.

That, he said, will generate new discussions for solutions.