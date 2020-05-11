Lessons that modern nursing’s founder taught 18 decades ago retain their relevance today. Words like these: “Every nurse ought to be careful to wash her hands very frequently during the day.”
That’s why Florence Nightingale, a British woman of means born 200 years ago today, remains relevant to modern medicine, said Melinda Oberleitner, DNS, dean of the Department of Nursing at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Nightingale’s work in the Crimean War and later in founding a nursing school helped establish how we set up hospitals, how we track healthcare outcomes and how we care for the whole patient.
Oberleitner said during the Crimean War, Nightingale found field hospitals that treated wounded soldiers lacked cleanliness and did not halt the spread of diseases like cholera, dysentery, typhoid and typhus. Nightingale, she said, recommended spacing patients — think social distancing — to keep diseases from spreading.
She earned the title of “lady of the lamp” because she walked through the field hospitals at night, carrying a lamp, checking on patients to make sure they did not die alone. Nowadays, Oberleitner said, those actions are taken up by nurses who tend to the needs of those desperately ill with the novel coronavirus while their families are barred from visiting — with nurses even using social media to help patients share contact with their loved ones.
Nightingale, she said, was also a statistician who used mathematics and charts to show trends in treating the sick. She wrote in simple language to be understood by all.
“She tracked outcomes statistically, transformed them into charts and showed outcomes,” Overleitner said. “It was very easy for people to understand.”
The dean said UL’s nursing department has celebrated this year of the nurse, declared by the World Health Organization, with monthly events or reminders of Nightingale.
She said she was not certain that the pandemic and the heroic measures of nurses attracts people to the profession or causes them to have second thoughts.
“I’ve had conversations among my administrative team about that,” she said, adding she has “personal ruminations” about that question.
“I think it will be a dichotomy,” she said. “After 9/11, some people rushed into military service or became first-responders.
“The helpers” among us will step up and be drawn to helping professions, she said. Others, who might have weighed the benefits of healthcare careers, might consider other, less-demanding jobs.
She said the best way to honor Nightingale is to recognize her impact and importance as we face the pandemic today.
“Recognize the contributions she made in the 1850s,” she said. They are still apparent today.