The hardest part of her father's death, Lisa Noel said, might have been that hugging was off limits at the visitation and funeral.
Noel, daughter of Rodolphe Fabre, 101, a World War II veteran who fought at the Battle of the Bulge, was in charge of his arrangements for the family, which includes Fabre's four surviving children, 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and a sister.
Fabre's death on March 27 was of importance not only to family but also to countless friends and extended family from Acadiana veterans' organizations, fellow ushers at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, and the Milton Civic Organization. Born in Vermilion Parish, a resident of Milton for more than 50 years, his network of friends was broad and deep.
"We couldn't really have a wake," Noel said. Immediate family members got 45 minutes with an open casket and 10 people at a time filed through Martin & Castille's southside location.
How many might have attended, if not for COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing regulations?
"Oh, God," Noel said with a long pause. "Maybe 250. Maybe 300."
But Fabre's family encountered the same issues that face all Louisiana families who are trying to bury their loved ones these days. State mandates say crowds cannot exceed 10 people at a time. Thus, only 10 at a time were allowed at the funeral home.
But loved ones and admirers found creative ways to honor the much decorated soldier, who suffered frostbite, then shrapnel wounds in the closing weeks of the war in Europe. Some people who could not enter the cemetery honored his memory and supported the family by parking alongside the property of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton. There, Fabre was placed at rest by his wife of 62 years, Martha, in a mausoleum. Others stood at a distance near the bridge that crosses a creek into the cemetery.
Four members of the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard, provided a military presence that Fabre would have appreciated. A volunteer bugler played "Taps."
The Rev. William Schambough, pastor at St. Joseph's, presided at a service of some 20 minutes. He said those who attended seemed to respect social distancing regulations, although, he said, for Cajuns it is difficult to keep six feet from your loved ones in time or celebration or sorrow. In fact, he said, at most funerals he draws people closer together. Not now.
Schambough said Catholic traditions call for a vigil or wake service, funeral Mass and burial or rite of committal at the cemetery. These days, he said, "we skip to the end," bless the burial site and offer prayers to assist the deceased. Services are brief and crowds don't linger. He said that's not the fault of the governor or mayor or bishop: The idea is to adhere to civic rules that promote safety for everyone.
So there's not much opportunity to counsel the family or even to offer a hug, he said. No break room at the funeral home to eat boudin and drink coffee, share stories and find comfort with friends and family. Nowadays, he said, families, churches and funeral homes hasten the burial and look to a future when the deceased will be remembered at a church service and in a public celebration of life. At Fabre's funeral, he said, he saw a boy hug his mother —but for safety reasons, he couldn't hug his grandmother. That made the priest, a Eunice native, tear up.
Emily Castille, funeral director for Martin & Castille, said how services are delivered for the dead "changed overnight." First, she said, crowds were restricted to 50, then 10 people.
"It's hard for people," she said. "How do you pick and choose which 10 can be there? It's difficult to say 'you can't go to your grandma's funeral.'"
That's where the next of kin and the point person from the family comes in. He or she makes the decisions about which 10 people will be there.
She said funeral homes are also offering livestreaming of burial services to include as many people as possible in the moment. One recent burial service drew 200 people online.
She said Catholics in particular cannot have funeral Masses under current guidelines, which she said has hit a lot of families hard. That's why so many mourning families are pointing to when they can gather again as a unit and celebrate the life of their departed loved ones.
"It breaks my heart," she said, "because as funeral directors we try to give families what they want." She said services last some 20 to 40 minutes and may get "smaller and shorter as we go." Visitations are but two hours or less, and only for immediate family.
Following even the small gatherings, she said, the funeral home transitions into a "clean and disinfect" mode to protect everyone.
Still, Lisa Noel said, she was "OK" with her father's send off, at least until the family meets again — the intended date is June 6, which would have been Fabre's birthday No. 102 — first at Mass and then at the Milton Civic Center. "You gotta do what you gotta do," she added.
Still, she said, she "never would have imagined" and "he never could have imagined" saying goodbye to her father like this, especially because her brother couldn't travel from Georgia. A niece took video of the service; she said she shared it with family on social media.
it was of comfort, she said, to see friends in the parking lot and by the bridge to the cemetery. It's of comfort, she said, to receive cards and to hear from people who've seen the obituary in the newspaper.
A couple of days after the burial service, she said, she went by the John Deere store to get a belt. She received condolences from behind the counter. That was nice, she said.
But she still could have used a hug.