As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Lafayette Parish and Acadiana continues to rise, officials again are urging residents to refrain from unnecessary gatherings or outings to stores.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber reminded residents that they may be violating state laws if they congregate in violation of the governor's order.
Duson Police Chief Kip Judice told The Acadiana Advocate he handled four incidents over the weekend and one Monday where more than 10 people were gathered.
One, he said, was a family gathered for the funeral of a resident with seven siblings. Judice said he tried to reduce the number of people in attendance, but did not shut it down.
Another was a yard sale. When he arrived, Judice said there were about 25 cars at the home. He gave them 15 minutes to remove the items and shut down the sale, which they did. Another was a baby shower with more than 10 people, he said.
On Sunday and again Monday, Judice said, the same man in his 30s was having a birthday party at his home with 30-35 people attending.
"I'm done with the warnings," Judice said Tuesday.
With guidance from the sheriff, Judice said he will issue citations, cease and desist orders, or submit reports for warrants.
"We can’t keep letting them go," he said. "They're not complying."
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said he understands this seems to go against civil liberties, ordering people to stay home and gatherings of not more than 10 people. But, he said, the first line of defense against the spread of the virus starts with the individual.
Judice said one individual violating the order in Duson said he and his friends know and accept the risk to themselves. The problem, Judice said, is they may carry the virus to someone else, even to the police officers having to break up parties.
A second death from COVID-19 was reported in Lafayette Parish Monday, Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer with Lafayette Consolidated Government, said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
The death was not reported by the Louisiana Department of Health during its daily update at noon Tuesday which showed a 44% increase in cases of the virus in Lafayette Parish in the previous 24 hours. Across Acadiana, confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by 80% and in Louisiana the increase is 30%.
As of noon Tuesday, an additional 54 people in Louisiana died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 239, with 101 of the deaths occurring in Orleans Parish.
Lafayette Parish saw an increase of 36 cases, bringing its total to 118 since the first case was reported in the parish March 18.
Acadia Parish, which had only 11 confirmed cases and one death Monday, reported an additional 28 confirmed cases Tuesday.
Across Acadiana, cases increased by 131 overnight.
Statewide, an additional 1,202 confirmed cases were reported Tuesday for a total of 5,237.