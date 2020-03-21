As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Louisiana, first responders are taking precautions to safely remain on the front lines of the growing pandemic in Acadiana.

There were 763 confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana Saturday evening, with 11 cases in Acadiana. Six of those cases were in Lafayette, two in Iberia Parish and three in St. Landry Parish.

Randall Mann, vice president of public relations for Acadian Companies, said Acadian Ambulance is taking recommended steps to ensure their staff members remain healthy and can continue safely serving the community for as long as possible.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Acadian Ambulance EMS workers are wearing protective gear including gowns, gloves, N95 respirator masks and face shields when they engage with patients exhibiting coronavirus symptoms. They are sanitizing their gear and vehicles from top to bottom after each call, he said.

“Knock on wood – it’s been working so far,” Mann said.

+5 New business closures due to coronavirus ordered in Lafayette Parish Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Friday afternoon announced additional parishwide restrictions on businesses, including hair and nai…

Before the first responders arrive on scene, dispatchers are playing a critical role ensuring crews are prepared and have time to safely don personal protective equipment if necessary. Both Acadian Ambulance Service and Med Express Ambulance Service dispatchers are screening patients for potential coronavirus symptoms, Mann and Tyler Martin, operations director for Med Express, said.

The dispatchers question if callers have been in contact with someone with a known positive case or if they’re experiencing fever, a cough, chest tightness or shortness of breath, they said. The dispatchers then relay any necessary info to the responding crews and other agencies. The crews also warn the hospital an incoming case is possible so they can be prepared.

Craig Stansbury with Lafayette 911 said his dispatchers are doing similar screenings before transferring callers to ambulance service dispatchers. Preparing medical responders before they arrive on scene is critical, he said.

“It can’t be underestimated. It’s extremely important, not just for the first responder but for the person who’s going to receive the patient and handle their care because they’re ready ahead of time to take action instead of assessing the situation when the patient gets there,” he said.

Evaluating if coronavirus symptoms are present can also help responders reserve valuable protective equipment when it’s not needed.

“We don’t want to wear PPE for everything because it would exacerbate the shortage and would waste the material. If there’s no signs of coronavirus, we can treat the person as a normal patient,” Mann said.

The nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment for medical workers has been at the forefront of concerns as the new strain of the coronavirus spreads throughout the country. Mann said they’re not short now but as cases grow, especially if they grow rapidly, that supply will dwindle greatly.

They’re currently exploring alternate gear that would pass CDC muster, like if a rain poncho or similar option could double for a gown if needed, he said.

Martin said Med Express is similarly prepared and they’re well positioned to handle the current call volume, but as the workload increases the need for protective equipment will become more critical. Med Express is an ambulance company that works in seven parishes including Acadia and St. Landry parishes.

“We’re good for a couple weeks but at some point, we will run out,” Martin said.

Med Express has been coordinating with local hospitals and nursing care facilities to share protective equipment when possible. Facilities have been providing their EMS workers with protective masks and other gear when they enter to see a patient when possible so they can conserve their stocks, he said.

“It’s been a big collaborative effort to make sure everyone is protected,” Martin said.

Louisiana doctors, nurses grow desperate for protective gear, fear they're infecting patients Emergency room physician John Gavin can’t identify the exact patient from whom he contracted the coronavirus, but he’s confident he picked up …

On Monday, Acadian Ambulance launched its EROC team, or emergency response operational control, typically used during hurricanes and other natural disasters to coordinate evacuations from nursing homes and hospitals. They’re coordinating with health facilities and the state to track the coronavirus test results of patients, alerting crews of positive cases and monitoring crew members’ health, Mann said.

A few employees were tested for coronavirus, but all tests had come back negative, he said Thursday.

Crew members are being diligent about reporting any health changes. Right now, they’re only quarantining staff if they’re showing symptoms or if they encountered a coronavirus-positive patient while not wearing protective gear.

“If we removed everyone who has come into contact with someone who might have the new coronavirus, we wouldn’t be able to staff our ambulances,” Mann said.

The EROC team can also refer the medical staff to the company’s crisis team or the Employee Assistance Program if they need to speak to a co-worker or mental health professional about the stress of the pandemic situation.

Martin said Med Express hired a COVID-19 task force manager on Monday to manage their case tracking and ensure the company is following shifting state and federal mandates and CDC guidance.

Both Mann and Martin said their companies are preparing contingency plans to keep services running if employees begin to fall ill or are exposed and must be quarantined. Martin said they have a waiting list for full-time employment positions and are bringing on part-time staff members for full-time positions.

Martin said Thursday no employees had fallen ill or were quarantined for possible exposure.

“We do expect that to change as we get more confirmed cases in our areas,” Martin said.

Mann said Acadian Ambulance is prepared to call up certified employees in other areas of the company to drive ambulances or assist with medical care if the front line medic numbers begin to dwindle. Medics who work as educators or have shifted into administrative roles have been put on standby, he said.

Both ambulance companies, like many businesses, have also pared back their in-office operations to essential personnel, reduced in-person interactions and closed off company buildings to the public. Martin said Med Express is working to isolate crews, administrators and dispatchers from one another so that if one employee falls ill the virus is less likely to spread through the company.

Mann said Acadian Ambulance has also canceled meetings and ridealongs for its Acadian Explorer program, a shadowing and training program for 14 to 20-year-olds interested in emergency medicine. They’ve also scaled back on non-Acadian first responders riding along for training purposes, he said.

All visitors barred from Our Lady of Lourdes facilities to prevent coronavirus spread Beginning Saturday, all visitors will be barred from Our Lady of Lourdes facilities except in limited extenuating circumstances to prevent the…

The company is even discouraging family members from riding in the ambulance while transporting patients to the hospital except in end-of-life or critical situations.

“The goal is to reduce possible exposure to anyone that’s not necessary to be there,” Mann said.

That’s Lafayette Fire Department Chief Robert Benoit’s goal too, he said.

Benoit said the fire department is coordinating with Acadian Ambulance to limit firefighters’ exposure to potential coronavirus patients when possible. If Acadian is on scene at a medical call and has the situation under control, the fire crew will not engage with the patient to avoid possible exposure, he said.

If the fire department arrives first and the patient is conscious and not in immediate danger, they’ll outfit the individual with a mask and gloves before questioning them, Benoit said. If it’s an emergency like a heart attack, stroke or respiratory arrest, crews will “do what they have to do,” he said.

“Other than that, everything else for us is pretty much the same because we operate in emergency mode 24 hours a day. We have to be protected every day,” Benoit said.

Firefighters are wearing standard protective gear, including masks and gloves, cleaning their gear after engaging with patients on medical calls and stepping up sterilization of high-traffic areas in the fire stations, he said.