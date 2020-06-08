South Louisiana Community College this week will deliver on interim Chancellor Vincent June’s promise for meaningful dialogue around race relations and change.
June announced last week that the college would create an avenue for dialogue just days after the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.
The Center for Minority Excellence will initiate "If These Streets Could Talk," a monthly series of such conversations that will last through November. The first conversation will be presented virtually from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday and will focus on “social injustices of today’s world” and “living while being black in America.”
The moderator is Valin S. Jordan, assistant professor of diversity education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the founder of Yoga4SocialJustice. Registration is required at at https://forms.gle/29xUJYajbUkxrHAG6. Tonya Bolden-Ball, the CME’s program director, said the conversation is for students, faculty, staff and SLCC supporters. The event link will be emailed once registration has been completed.
“We’re creating a safe space for our SLCC family,” Bolden-Ball said. “We want to hear from students and one student will share his perspectives of what it is like to be young, black and enrolled in college.”
But Bolden-Ball said the moderated conversation will address myriad topics, some of which have been suggested in the completed registration forms.
“It’s going to be free flowing, not like a workshop,” she said, adding that the initial conversation may influence the format of how subsequent conversations are presented.
She said registration has been brisk. Notification of the program was on the SLCC website and by email.
In his first week as interim chancellor, June, who replaced former Chancellor Natalie Harder, suggested that “civil, collaborative conversations” would further people’s understanding about race relations.
“If we want to have change, we must be willing to have these difficult conversations and truly hear one another,” he said. “Let’s start a healthy dialogue around change and really listen and respect one another.”
Bolden-Ball said eventually, some portions of the series will be open to the whole community, not just SLCC. She said organizers will collect feedback from the first session and make needed changes accordingly.
Success, she said, would come by hearing other people’s perspectives and using the platform to be proactive. She said SLCC has had success in presenting a monthly series on heath called Healthy You.
“We don’t want it done once and gone,” she said of “If These Streets Could Talk.”