Acadiana coronavirus deaths continued to accelerate at a rapid pace Thursday.
With 10 deaths recorded Thursday, there were 26 in the seven-parish Region 4 over the past two days, while the same two days of the previous week combined for eight deaths.
The rolling 14-day death count has shown an alarming spike since Tuesday, when there had been 49 deaths over the previous two weeks. On Wednesday the rolling total was 60, and on Thursday it was 69 – a 123% increase over the rolling total on July 9.
The Region 4 death count over two weeks never eclipsed 56 during the spring coronavirus spike, and it never increased by more than seven from one day to the next.
Deaths tend to follow hospitalizations, which have spiked in Region 4 over the past month at a rate that officials say is unsustainable. But Thursday showed improvement on that front, with seven fewer COVID-19 inpatients than the previous day.
The 297 inpatients was still a net increase of 29 over July 16, but the rate of increase may be slowing: increase over the past week was less than half the increase in the previous seven-day period, which was slightly less than the week before that.
The glimmer of hope on hospitalizations, daily case and test numbers continued to show a mixed outlook. The region’s seven-day caseload was less on Thursday than it was on July 16, marking the third straight day of such a decline.
The decline was most noticeable in Lafayette Parish, where the seven-day caseload hit its peak on July 16 at 1,227. The parish’s seven-day caseload on Thursday was 938, marking a 24% reduction and a return to the level it was two weeks ago. Iberia Parish has seen a similar decline in new cases.
But the rolling weekly caseloads remained at record highs in Acadia and St. Landry parishes, and at very high historical levels in Evangeline, Vermilion and St. Martin parishes. One hopeful caveat is that the current seven-day caseloads include the July 20 daily tallies, which included cases from old tests.
As a percentage of new tests, new cases across the region over the last week was essentially flat compared with the previous week, with some parishes increasing and others decreasing.
Here is a parish-by-parish look at Region 4 over the last week:
|Parish
|7-day cases (change from 7/16)
|7-day %-pos (7/16)*
|14-day deaths (7/9)
|Acadia
|510 (+25%)
|16.3% (17.8%)
|17 (9)
|Evangeline
|176 (+45.5%)
|12.1% (13.4%)
|1 (0)
|Iberia
|328 (-10.6%)
|15.7% (16.9%)
|8 (5)
|Lafayette
|938 (-23.6%)
|10.5% (11.8%)
|21 (13)
|St. Landry
|429 (+17.9%)
|11.6% (10.4%)
|9 (2)
|St. Martin
|204 (-2.9%)
|16.5% (13.3%)
|7 (1)
|Vermilion
|280 (+26%)
|11.9% (10.2%)
|6 (1)
|All
|2,865 (-1.9%)
|12.5% (12.7%)
|69 (31)
*NOTE: Percent positive as presented here is based on cases as a percentage of tests, which is common in daily reporting on that metric. The Louisiana Department of Health reports this metric as the percentage of all tests that are positive, including retests of people who have already tested positive. The department's positive rates are reported with a one-week lag, and are typically higher than those reported here.