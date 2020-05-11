The Catholic Diocese of Lafayette on Monday expressed its intention to resume face-to-face Masses this weekend, within the health safety guidelines published by governor’s office and the State Fire Marshal.
A spokesman for the bishop said two weeks ago those guidelines would include continued dispensation from mandatory Mass attendance for people 65 and over and for those with health problems until the novel coronavirus pandemic ends.
However, the diocese will permit its 120 individual parishes to resume Masses and Holy Communion subject to state guidelines that include limiting church attendance to 25 percent capacity and keeping parishioners at least 6 feet apart. Priests were sent directives last week.
Individual churches held outdoor Masses for the past two weeks.
"Bishop Deshotel is grateful that the number of new cases statewide has been declining," diocesan spokeswoman Blue Rolfes said. "The new directives will enable the faithful of the diocese to begin practicing their faith in their churches and to nourish their spiritual lives.
"Thanks to all who observed the 'stay-at-home' directives which proved effective. Also, thanks again to all medical personnel and first responders."
The diocese also said Holy Communion should be taken only in the hand, not on the tongue; that weekly Mass on any day would substitute for Sunday Mass; that missals will be removed from the pews to ensure cleanliness; and that the churches will be sanitized after each Mass. Hand sanitizers will be available entering and exiting church.
Diocesan leaders met with the bishop following the Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement on Monday that the state could enter Stage 1 of reopening of businesses, including restaurants, churches, gyms, hair and nail salons, museums, bars and casinos.
While the governor’s announcement was greeted happily, some churches won’t follow suit just yet.
The Rev. John Cannon, pastor at Asbury Methodist Church in Lafayette, said his church won’t likely reopen until a tentative date of June 1. He said church leaders there will weigh the governor’s announcement during an online meeting this week.
“We’ve been looking at the State Fire Marshal’s lead,” he said, which he described as “very helpful.”
But he said his obligation is to keep “everyone safe.” He said the church has over the last two months explored new ways to satisfy his congregation’s spiritual needs without endangering the flock.
“We are not going to start this week,” Cannon said. “We want to make sure we have everything in place to follow the guidelines. Safety first.”
He said the church might explore “smaller gatherings” or outside gatherings. He also said church leaders need to know “how to adapt our space to meet guidelines.” He said the sanctuary seats about 500; he’s unsure how that space would be used to most effectively meet the safety measures.
He also said the church will continue to offer digital guides and services —guided prayers, online music and pastoral messages — so that the elderly and those with health issues can continue to keep their distance even as others return to church in limited numbers.
At First Baptist Church in Lafayette, Dennis Clark, minister of media, said church leaders will likely meet by Wednesday to discuss next steps. He said the church hopes to have a plan by midweek.
“It’s a moving target,” he said.
Clark said the church will seek clarity over spacing mandates. For example, he said, does a family that’s been isolated together need to sit 6 feet apart in the church sanctuary, or should such families sit 6 feet apart from other families?
He said the church would also try to make plans several weeks ahead, determining the fate of some summertime programs like vacation Bible school. Such events, he said, usually need 10 weeks of preparation.
“We would also strongly encourage our 65+ members not to come” to the church yet, he said.