The Acadiana region’s recovery from the devastating summer coronavirus surge is showing consistent and significant progress, even as new cases and hospitalizations remain historically elevated.
There were 821 new cases in Region 4 over seven days as of Tuesday, marking a 40% decline since Aug. 11. The previous two seven-day periods saw declines of 26% each. The weekly caseload on Tuesday was only slightly more than it was on June 18, although cases in the seven-parish region had already started rising by then.
After the spring spike, the seven-day caseload in the region of about 600,000 people dipped to as low as 105 in early May.
The number of new cases as a percentage of new test volumes continued falling as well, down to 5% over the last week. That was down from 8.6% on Aug. 11. The highest seven-day percentage was 16.4% on July 14.
That measure is different than how state health officials calculate “positivity,” which measures the total number of tests that are positive – including retests of people who already tested positive, and who are therefore not added to the new case count.
The regional positivity was 10.8% as of Aug. 12, the most recent date available. That marks a steady decline, but it remains above the statewide goal of 10% or below.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 declined between 10% and 20% over the last three seven-day periods. There were 176 inpatients on Tuesday, down from a peak of 304 on July 22. Still, the Tuesday hospital census remained well above the spring peak of 125 on April 10.