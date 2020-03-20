Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Friday afternoon announced additional parishwide restrictions on businesses, including hair and nail salons, to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
As of midnight Friday and until further notice, all non-medical personal services in Lafayette Parish that can't be performed from at least 6 feet between the customer and provider are discontinued.
That includes, but is not limited to, manicures, pedicures, hair cuts, hair styling, spas, massages, the application of cosmetics, tattoos, body piercings and non-medical cosmetic procedures.
The restrictions were imposed based on guidance from public health professionals, Guillory said.
"We're trying to follow what's been done already that's proven to be effective to flatten the curve," Dr. Doug Clement with Our Lady of Lourdes, said.
People in the service industries listed spend a lot of time in close contact with clients and interact with multiple clients a day, increasing the possible spread of the virus.
Guillory's orders Friday follow the statewide closure by Gov. John Bel Edwards this week of bars, movie theaters, casinos and fitness centers. Restaurant dining rooms also are closed, but they may offer drive-thru, carryout or delivery service. Guillory on Sunday ordered Lafayette Consolidated Government buildings closed to the public, including libraries, recreation centers and city hall, and later ordered a curfew for minors from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily
The first two cases of coronavirus in Lafayette Parish were reported Wednesday evening. By Friday evening, the number had increased to six. One case earlier reported as a Lafayette Parish resident was removed.
Statewide, 537 people tested positive for coronavirus by the 5:30 p.m.Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals update, up from 479 reported at 9:30 a.m.
On Wednesday, Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette General Health System and Our Lady of Lourdes began offering drive-thru screening for coronavirus. Since then, around 274 individuals were tested for the virus, 78 of them on Friday.
"Our mobile screening process is turning out to be quicker, more convenient and safer than going to a walk-in clinic or other health care facility," Guillory said.
The drive-thru screening at the Cajundome resumes from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Residents first are asked to call 311, where they can speak with a health care professional about whether they should visit the drive-thru site or take other action. If you can't get through or live in another parish, call 337-291-8200.
The 311 screeners received 743 calls Thursday, Guillory said. Ninety people were referred to the Cajundome test site, 50 were referred to their primary doctor, eight were told to immediately go to the emergency room and 34 were advised on in-home care.
Also on Friday, Guillory requested assistance from the Louisiana National Guard at the drive-thru screening site, where they may help with security and screening.
The parish is not under quarantine or martial law and there is no curfew for adults at this time, officials said.