The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s positivity rates for COVID-19 dropped sharply in the week ending Jan. 30, encouraging campus leaders to transition back to normal course delivery methods and operations starting Monday.
The lower rates — there were 57 cases recorded for the week ending Jan. 30, after three consecutive weeks of more than 100 cases — coupled with comprehensive testing protocols on campus, convinced campus leaders to return to UL Lafayette's original course delivery methods planned for spring semester.
Classes that transitioned to remote learning from in-person at the start of the spring semester will begin to transition back to their original course delivery methods beginning Monday, the campus said in an issued statement released Friday. All courses should return to their original modes of instruction by Feb. 21. Students should check Moodle and should check with their professors for more details, the administration advised in the issued statement.
That means that in-person student organization events, including meetings, socials and service projects, will be permitted — with masks and social distancing. Intramural sports will resume.
Employees should return to normal working operations beginning Monday. Any alternate work arrangements must be OK’d by the Office of Human Resources.
The University continues to strongly encourage students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, especially with Mardi Gras celebrations approaching, the statement said.
Students, faculty and staff can get COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots at the on-campus testing and vaccination site in the former University Bookstore building at 210 E. St. Mary Blvd. from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Reported case numbers were 186 for the week of Jan. 9; 121 for the week of Jan. 16; and 123 for the week of Jan. 23, reflecting the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
More than 900,000 Americans have died from the novel coronavirus. A pandemic was declared in March 2020.