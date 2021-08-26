Progress against COVID-19 and its variant on Louisiana higher education campuses might be measured in half steps these days.
This week, vaccinations against the coronavirus were added to what’s necessary before students can enroll again for college courses. With U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer vaccine — that was announced Monday — the state Department of Health was empowered to add COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of other required vaccinations for students on college campuses.
But state law still allows students to opt out of that vaccination requirement with a simple checkmark on their Proof of Immunization Compliance Form. It must be completed before the next college registrations in October.
In Section B of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette compliance form — it represents the Immunization Exemption Request — students can opt out of the vaccination by simply checking “personal” as a Reason for Immunization Exemption Request. That’s all that’s required to meet the “written dissent” requirement and opt out vaccination.
Reasons for exemption from immunization can be medical, personal or the lack of a vaccine.
“Louisiana is one of 15 states with a philosophical exemption,” said Jim Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana System, whose nine member campuses include UL Lafayette. He said students systemwide are being advised of the Health Department’s decision on including the coronavirus vaccinations among mandatory immunizations.
State law says if there is an outbreak of a disease that is vaccine-preventable at an institution or facility, administrators are empowered to bar those without immunizations. That would require the Health Department’s recommendation to bar unvaccinated students. A spokesperson for the UL System said that’s never happened.
E. Joseph Savoie, president at UL Lafayette, said in a letter to the campus community this week that students notifying the university of their immunization status is not a new policy. Protocols for that have been around for years.
He said some students may have shied away from vaccination before this week because the vaccines did not have FDA approval, which Savoie said is “the standard for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy.” In fact, researchers at UL Lafayette were among those involved in the testing process for Pfizer’s vaccine. He said that should assure students “who have yet to be vaccinated” of the vaccine’s safety.
UL Lafayette students who talked with The Acadiana Advocate this week presented mixed views on the vaccine and some calls to mandate it. Some had sought the free vaccine at the center for testing and vaccination on campus — it opened Aug. 16 at Burke-Hawthorne Hall — while others said they were still undecided. Most said they don’t believe vaccinations should be mandatory.
In his letter, Savoie urged students to seek vaccination “to protect yourselves and your family and friends” from COVID. Only one student The Advocate talked with this week mentioned an obligation to get vaccinated to protect others from illness.
Christie Maloyed, UL Lafayette associate professor of political science and associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts, said American society “has been defined in many ways,” including from the perspective of embracing community responsibility, which would involve seeking vaccination to protect the common good, and protecting individual freedoms, which might involve declining vaccination.
“Americans tend toward the freedom side rather than the obligation side, even more so during hyper partisanship,” she said. During fractious times, Americans might develop skepticism toward government mandates or even scientific findings.
Maloyed said proponents of mandated vaccinations and proponents of individual liberty seem to be “doubling down” on their positions. Younger, healthier people who have never experienced poor health sometimes express an unwillingness to vaccinate.
She said she talked with a student Wednesday who simply said, “I’m young, I’m healthy, I’m not doing it.”
Michael Pasquier, associate professor of religious studies at LSU, said some objections to vaccinations are based on sincerely held religious beliefs that lead students to reject vaccination. “Freedom of conscience is at the heart of religious faith,” he said. “It plays into the American tradition of individualism. The two are kind of wedded into the situation we are in now.”
He also said that Christians are receiving mixed messages from leaders. For example, he said, Pope Francis recommends vaccination as an act of love for oneself and one’s neighbors. Conversely, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a practicing Catholic, takes issue with mask mandates imposed in Catholic schools. It’s not surprising then, that students may choose divergent stances on vaccinations.
Sometimes, Pasquier said, people’s choices occur over collisions of their faith and their politics. He said people don’t like to admit that their faith gets entwined with politics, but it happens.
“As far as I can tell, universities are making their decisions based upon legal and public health reasons,” he said, “less so for moral reasons.”
Henderson said he talked to students in a leadership class at Northwestern State this week and “various aspects of the (vaccination) message resonated with them.” For example, vaccinations will diminish the spread of the disease and free up hospital beds for patients who don’t have COVID. The healthcare system, he said, has “finite resources” and some students understand that.
The vaccine also keeps students safer from severe disease, especially with the variant. Others are attracted to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Shot for 100 program, which gives $100 gift cards to students who get a shot at campus vaccination centers. The key point, he said, is that higher education’s messages in favor of vaccination must be fact-based and logical.
Maloyed said that what’s sometimes lost in students’ conversations over vaccinations is that widespread vaccination will enable campuses to return to more normal college life, with extracurricular activities, open athletic events and more face-to-face classes — “the nice things we associate with college life.” That’s how students might serve their own self interests by vaccinating.
Pasquier said he expects more “sticks and carrots” will be applied as the effort to increase vaccinations wears on. But, he said, religious or moral arguments will probably pale in students’ minds over other considerations, such as the promise of full attendance at football games if campuses can achieve herd immunity with higher vaccination rates.